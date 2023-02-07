Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bündchen takes kids shopping after Tom Brady’s retirement news: See pics
No angry phone conversations here. Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying some quality time with her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, following the news of ex-husband Tom Brady’s (second) retirement announcement. In exclusive pics obtained by Page Six, the supermodel was all smiles as she enjoyed a day out with her kids in Miami on Saturday. Bündchen, 42, was dressed casually in white jeans and a sweatshirt as she and her kids walked outside some shops. Benjamin and Vivian also opted for comfort, rocking flip-flops for their low-key outing. Sources tell Page Six that the trio enjoyed some retail therapy at Bal Harbour Shops...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look Inside Tom Brady’s Apartment in Florida, Priced at $60,000 Per Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Here I am thinking the cost of living is expensive here... Have you seen or heard about Tom Brady's apartment in Tampa, Florida?. Let me break...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Subtly Honors Gisele Bündchen in Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement once again. He says he really plans on retiring this time. He subtly honored his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in his Instagram post.
Peyton Manning Makes Honest Admission To Tom Brady About Their Rivalry
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning went head-to-head 17 times in their careers, with Brady winnings 11 of those meetings. Brady went 8-4 against Peyton's Colts teams, including 2-1 in the playoffs, so when The Sheriff's time in Indianapolis was coming to an end, no one could have faulted him for trying ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies
The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
