ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen takes kids shopping after Tom Brady’s retirement news: See pics

No angry phone conversations here. Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying some quality time with her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, following the news of ex-husband Tom Brady’s (second) retirement announcement. In exclusive pics obtained by Page Six, the supermodel was all smiles as she enjoyed a day out with her kids in Miami on Saturday. Bündchen, 42, was dressed casually in white jeans and a sweatshirt as she and her kids walked outside some shops. Benjamin and Vivian also opted for comfort, rocking flip-flops for their low-key outing. Sources tell Page Six that the trio enjoyed some retail therapy at Bal Harbour Shops...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral

Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might win his second Super Bowl on Sunday. But at what cost? Mahomes, speaking with Cooper Manning of Fox Sports on Monday, claimed he’ll drink a beer from Manning’s boot should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes makes disgusting Super Bowl Bet appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy