No angry phone conversations here. Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying some quality time with her kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, following the news of ex-husband Tom Brady’s (second) retirement announcement. In exclusive pics obtained by Page Six, the supermodel was all smiles as she enjoyed a day out with her kids in Miami on Saturday. Bündchen, 42, was dressed casually in white jeans and a sweatshirt as she and her kids walked outside some shops. Benjamin and Vivian also opted for comfort, rocking flip-flops for their low-key outing. Sources tell Page Six that the trio enjoyed some retail therapy at Bal Harbour Shops...

5 DAYS AGO