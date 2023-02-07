ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

FlameThrower
2d ago

Buying catalytic converters should be illegal without proof of ownership. The penalty for stealing should be a FELONY. These thieves are causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. I don’t know of anyone that has extra money sitting around to pay for the damages to their vehicles that they have caused. These businesses are in a better position to catch these thieves and prosecute then normal citizens. I also think they need to pay restitution. I am tired of thieves, scammers, panhandlers, porch pirate, spam calls email and texts, etc. If this and the misdemeanor vs felony charges ever come up on my ballot again, I’m voting for MAX penalty for these people.

5
 

KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
News On 6

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKCPD: Traffic stop leads to 123-pound meth bust

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD) confirmed a large drug bust took place on Sunday. OKCPD said they worked with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in conducting a traffic stop on two separate cars near Northeast 36th Street between Rhode Island Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Drunk driver crashes into NE OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man will be arrested once he is released from the hospital after he drove under the influence and crashed into a home in NE OKC on Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was headed south on Kelley near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC PD: Inmate pleads guilty to murder of his cellmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed an inmate pleaded guilty to killing his cellmate. Shaquile Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday for the 2021 murder of his Oklahoma County Jail cellmate Brad Lane. Brown was originally in jail for a 2020 charge of second degree robbery,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

