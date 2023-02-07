Buying catalytic converters should be illegal without proof of ownership. The penalty for stealing should be a FELONY. These thieves are causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. I don’t know of anyone that has extra money sitting around to pay for the damages to their vehicles that they have caused. These businesses are in a better position to catch these thieves and prosecute then normal citizens. I also think they need to pay restitution. I am tired of thieves, scammers, panhandlers, porch pirate, spam calls email and texts, etc. If this and the misdemeanor vs felony charges ever come up on my ballot again, I’m voting for MAX penalty for these people.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Comments / 3