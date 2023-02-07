Read full article on original website
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Soon You Will Have to Submit an Application & Pay a Fee to Enter the U.K.
The next time you plan your UK-bound trip, you will likely have to factor in an additional expense besides flights and accommodation. Starting in early 2023 and throughout the year, the UK will roll out a new initiative affecting international travelers (all non-visa foreign visitors), which will require them to fill out an online application and pay a fee ahead of traveling to the country. Dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, the new system is part of the UK's effort to digitize its borders by 2025, and it will work by screening passengers before they enter the UK, offering more migration information.
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish
The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that’s likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
6 Nations: Scotland seeks consistency vs much-changed Wales
We’ve been here before with Scotland. An opening-round win over England in the Six Nations has sparked chatter about whether this, finally, could be the year the Scots put up a genuine challenge for a first title triumph this century. Indeed, it happened in each of the last two...
Peak rail fares in Scotland to be axed for six months to encourage train travel
The price of a peak-hour day return trip between Edinburgh and Glasgow will soon almost halve, saving travellers £13.40 on the round trip.All ScotRail peak fares are to be suspended for a spell of six months – beginning some time between April 2023 and March 2024 – with only cheaper off-peak tickets available for “walk-up” passengers.Scotland’s government says the trial is a bid to persuade more travellers to go by train. Ministers at Holyrood have provided £15m for the experiment.At present most ScotRail trains that leave at or before 9.15am on weekdays are classed as peak, with sharply higher fares.Peak...
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
Zecira Musovic: Chelsea keeper signs new deal at Women's Super League champions
Chelsea goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has signed a new deal with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old Sweden international joined the Blues from Rosengard in January 2021. "Coming to Chelsea was one of my best decisions. I am really thankful for the time I've had here,"...
Northern Ireland Protocol: Don't expect perfect fix, says Major
There should be no expectation that the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations will lead to a "perfect" solution, a former prime minister has warned. Sir John Major was prime minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for...
Palatial Georgian-Era Home in the Heart of Ireland Comes With a Bonus Castle
The 14,000-square-foot 18th-century house includes 300 acres and a rundown 16th-century citadel
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
