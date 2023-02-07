Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.

2 DAYS AGO