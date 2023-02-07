Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
Britney Spears Shows Off 'New Gold Dress' After 'Accidentally' Posting Old Acoustic Recording
Britney Spears is hoping her new shiny look will overshadow her accidentally posting a throwback recording of herself belting out her hit track, "Oops!...I Did It Again."On Tuesday, February 6, the princess of pop addressed the slip-up from the day prior before showing off her stylish new dress she tried on in the late hours of Monday, February 5.Alongside an Instagram video of Spears shimmying in the tight number while posing and flipping her hair, she wrote of the mishap: "Holy s**t !!! Mistake s**t 🙄 !!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did,...
Everyone seemed to love the Grammys ... except Ben Affleck
Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards made history, with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable.
Ben Affleck Gets His Coffee in First Photos Since Being Mocked at Grammys
Ben Affleck was spotted out on a coffee run after the Grammy Awards—and no, it wasn't from Dunkin'.
Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Grammys Date With Ben Affleck After His Unamused Reactions Go Viral
Hollywood’s favorite couple wowed at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and the next day Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared a clip of her favorite moments from the night. Of course, the honey-blonde beauty made sure to highlight how her date and hubby, Ben Affleck, 50, was the best part of the evening. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. In the video, J.Lo rocked a stunning blue gown complete with sky-high bedazzled heels alongside Ben, who rocked a classic suit and tie.
Post Malone Not On Drugs Or Sick, After Fans Become Alarmed by Concert Video
Post Malone is trying to ease fan concern over his noticeable weight loss ... he insists he's happy and healthy and nothing is amiss. Post is on tour in Australia, and lots of folks became concerned when video showed him looking slimmer as he performed in a t-shirt and shorts. Many believed he was battling illness or even addiction because of his dramatic weight loss and the obscure movements he made while singing.
Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Seemingly Confirms She Had A 5th Baby
Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex and father of two of her children, has seemingly revealed that she has recently given birth. He did so while letting his thoughts loose under a since-deleted Instagram comment on Feb. 8 that can be seen below. “At this point it ain’t about the kids..she doin too much… on here and behind the scenes…running to the internet for validation because her fans enable her behavior,” his rant began.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
Katelyn Brown Interviews Husband Kane Brown With Personal Questions
Katelyn asked her husband Kane Brown if he pretends to be asleep when the kids wake up in the morning!
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
"The Kardashians" star set the record straight on her relationship status.
From Cringey Fans to Baffling Wins, the Grammys Fumbled the Bag Yet Again
I knew I would have to type these embarrassing words tonight. Even before an elderly “superfan” was dragged onto the Grammy stage and forced to say “Ha-Ha-Harry Styles” into a microphone by Trevor Noah. Even before Bonnie Raitt won Song of The Year for a ballad I’m sure the majority of the listening public has never heard. So let’s just get it over with: Beyoncé has once again lost the Grammy for Album of the Year. This time, to Harry Styles’ second-best album!Listen… I’m not here to shit on Styles (at least, not too much), a man who makes good,...
Grammys 2023: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet
Date night out! Many celebrity couples showed off their chemistry on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5. Maren Morris, who received three Grammy nominations, was joined by husband Ryan Hurd as they posed for photos. The singer, 32, is up for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country song and […]
Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Early Morning Workout as a Mom of 2: ‘I Get It in and Done’
Courtesy of Hulu Up and at ‘em! Khloé Kardashian is a busy mom of two — which means workouts have to come before the sun goes up. “Before I get my girl up for school, I get it in and done with for the day,” Kardashian, 38, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February […]
Taylor Swift Embraces Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin In Unexpected Grammys Photo
Coco Austin, 43, seemed to have a great time at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and captured the moment she and Taylor Swift, 33, embraced for a cute Instagram photo. The wife of Ice-T, 64, smiled from ear to ear when she had her arms around the singer and showed off her epic dress. It as a tan and silver sequin choice with long-sleeved and a low neckline.
You People kiss between Jonah Hill and Lauren London was reportedly CGI
Actor Andrew Schulz says the kiss didn't actually happen
