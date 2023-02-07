Read full article on original website
Brendon Urie's wife Sarah gives birth to couple's first child
Brendon Urie and his wife, Sarah Urie, welcomed their first child following news Panic! at the Disco will disband.
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
Travis Barker shares gnarly photo of dislocated finger before Blink-182 tour
He must be “feeling this.” Travis Barker revealed he suffered a nasty injury just weeks before Blink-182 launches its reunion tour. The drummer, 47, showed off his twisted, misshapen ring finger on his left hand Tuesday on his Instagram Story. “F–k,” he captioned the gnarly black-and-white photo. Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022, shared that he spent the afternoon at a doctor’s office, where he received a scan and an injection to ease the pain. The following day, the musician provided worried fans with an explanation of how the injury happened, tweeting, “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Grammys For Best Rock Album And Metal Performance
Amid health issues and announcing his retirement, Ozzy Osbourne took home two Grammy awards at the pre-show Grammy Premiere ceremony today. He won best rock album for his new album Patient Number 9 and best metal performance for his song “Degradation Rules.”. The 74-year-old was not able to attend...
Guitar World Magazine
Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet
War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
iheart.com
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette
Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
Primal Fear Announce New Album Code Red
Primal Fear have announced their 14th studio album, Code Red, arriving September 1st. It marks the German power metal band’s first full-length LP in three years and the first new music since 2021’s I Will Be Gone EP. Although no single has been released, Stan W. Decker’s artwork has been unveiled as a teaser.
Everything We Know About Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ So Far
It's Metallica time! Are you ready to dive into 72 Seasons, the legendary heavy metal band's forthcoming album, when it arrives on April 14? We know we certainly are! So we've rounded up what we've learned thus far about the album ahead of its spring 2023 release date. And while...
Metal Grammys Year by Year – Who Won + Who Should’ve Won
Heavy metal and the Grammys are often mentioned in the same sentence only in contention. The award for Best Metal Performance has been criticized ever since the infamous 1989 debacle where Jethro Tull (the flute-first folk rock act who enjoyed massive success in the ‘70s) won for Crest of a Knave over Metallica’s infinitely more deserving …And Justice for All. During this year, Hard Rock was lumped into the category, but Tull didn’t fit under that umbrella either and the whole ordeal led to the Grammys dropping Hard Rock from the title, save for a a couple of select years later down the road.
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023: Ozzy Osbourne WINS 2 Awards Amid Health Woes, Tour Retirement
Ozzy Osbourne may have officially retired from touring last week amid his health condition, but there is still good news for him as he recently snagged an award at one of the biggest awarding ceremonies in the music industry. According to 94.5 KATS FM, the singer won this year's Grammy...
