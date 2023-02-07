ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Warming trend continues ahead of late-week storm system

By Rich Jones
WOKV
 2 days ago
Warmer temperatures are building in Northeast Florida after a chilly start to the morning. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s by afternoon.

Onshore winds will keep us 5 - 7 degrees cooler at the beaches. Overnight, we will drop to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

The next few days will be mainly dry. Highs will eventually get back to the lower 80s by Thursday before a cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures for the end of the work week.

Buresh says rain and thunderstorms are likely later on Friday with showers lingering into early Saturday. While the weekend will start damp, skies will eventually clear and temperatures cool to only the low 60s.

Super Bowl Sunday will be nice overall with sunshine and temperatures near average. Warmer air returns for next week.

