I can't believe any Americans approve of Biden and his failures...He signed numerous executive orders on day one. yet the gas prices,grocery prices,supply chain issues, 401 K going down the tube. Interest rates going up again. Did away with tax cuts that increased your bring home pay. He's a complete failure!
I sure would like to know what accomplished he has done? I'm surprise he hasn't said he figured a way to keep the core of this planet from stopping and revise it spin, and if something went wrong, he can blame Trump for it. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
. . Joe Biden is a National Embarrassment, words aren't enough to describe how disappointing his career has become ! Even to this day, investigation proves that Joe Biden has committed "TREASON" at the HIGHEST-LEVEL !
