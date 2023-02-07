Read full article on original website
Death toll climbs to 33,000 people in Turkey-Syria earthquake
More than 33,000 people have died across Turkey and Syria since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, with tens of thousands more left injured.
Start your week smart: Unidentified objects, Earthquake, Iran, Cyclone, Ukraine
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Children orphaned by the quake in Turkey and Syria face an uncertain future
A baby began her life surrounded by chaos and devastation this week. She's one of an unknown number of children left orphaned by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.
On GPS: the challenge of aiding Turkey and Syria
International Rescue Committee president David Miliband and Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass discuss the need to send aid to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and how to navigate the pitfalls of sending aid to a troubled region.
Last look: Turkey-Syria quake's manmade catastrophe
Fareed explains how negligent building practices in Turkey and war in Syria made the Turkey-Syria earthquake so devastating.
Several rescue operations suspended in Syria and Turkey as chances of survival diminish
Security risks put a handful of search and rescue operations on hold on Saturday, as the death toll of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey surpassed 25,000.
The 'human error' that could cost Arsenal the English Premier League title
The English Premier League has long been decided by the finest of margins; a dropped point here, a missed goal there.
Real Madrid wins Club World Cup after eight-goal thriller in Morocco
Real Madrid was crowned Club World Cup champion for a record-extending fifth time after the Spanish team beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 5-3 in a thrilling final in Rabat.
