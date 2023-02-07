ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On GPS: the challenge of aiding Turkey and Syria

International Rescue Committee president David Miliband and Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass discuss the need to send aid to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and how to navigate the pitfalls of sending aid to a troubled region.
