ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Harry Whittington, the Texas lawyer shot by Dick Cheney in 2006, dies at 95

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – Harry Whittington, a pioneering Texas Republican and prominent Austin lawyer who found himself thrust into the national spotlight in 2006 when he was accidentally shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney , died over the weekend at 95.

Whittington's death was reported by multiple news outlets since Sunday and confirmed by his wife and family friend Karl Rove . No cause of death was given, and no funeral arrangements were made public.

Tall and impeccably dressed, Whittington remained active in his Austin law practice into his 90s. For the rest of his life, he carried in his cheek and torso some of the birdshot pellets from Cheney's shotgun in the quail hunting accident on a ranch owned by south Texas' influential Armstrong family.

In a 2018 interview with the USA TODAY Network that coincided with the release of the Cheney biopic, "Vice," Whittington said he remained in touch with the former vice president since the accident in February 2006 and harbored no ill will. At the time of the interview, Whittington said, he had last seen Cheney a few months earlier in Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzZZ3_0kf3ucLu00
Harry Whittington recalls the events leading up to being accidentally shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney while hunting quail in February 2006. John C. Moritz/USA Today Network

"He and I went to dinner," said Whittington, who called the movie's account of the shooting inaccurate and misleading. "We’re just acquaintances."

After being released from the hospital, Whittington offered a public apology to Cheney because of the controversy that proved rich for late-night comics.

Live updates: Joe Biden to face divided Congress in second State of the Union speech

A 30% national sales tax? Abolishing the IRS? What the FairTax Act of 2023 would do.

Before the hunting accident, first reported by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, part of the USA TODAY Network, to the dismay of the White House press corps, Whittington had been an inside player in the emergence of the Republican Party when Texas was dominated by Democrats. He managed the successful U.S. Senate campaign for John Tower in 1961 when the Republican won the seat vacated by Lyndon Johnson's ascension to the vice presidency.

It was the first statewide victory by a Texas Republican since Reconstruction. Whittington, native of Henderson in east Texas, was appointed to chair the board that oversees state prisons by then-Gov. William Clements and later was tapped by George W. Bush to lead the panel that oversees the Texas funeral industry.

In 2000, Whittington brought legal action against the city of Austin over land he owned that had been condemned for the city's convention center. The protracted proceedings ended about 13 years later with a court ordering the city to pay Whittington and his family $10.5 million .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSFwP_0kf3ucLu00
Harry Whittington addresses the press outside Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2006. Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally sprayed Whittington with bird shot in a hunting accident on the Armstrong Ranch in Kenedy County. Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times file

Shot at 78

Whittington, who was 78 at the time of the hunting accident and 91 when he was interviewed in his law office about the biopic, said the wounds he suffered did not slow him down even as the years passed.

"I’m able to navigate and get around. I still have a lot of ‘quiet pellets,’ but some of them had to be lifted and removed," he said. “When I go to the doctors, they all want to look at my pellets I still have. Usually everybody in the clinic wants to come look. I get a lot of questions and discussions about it.

"Needless to say, I’m very, very fortunate.”

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA TODAY Network in Austin. Contact him at John.Moritz@caller.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Harry Whittington, the Texas lawyer shot by Dick Cheney in 2006, dies at 95

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime and weapons charges in the racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which prosecutors say was preceded by the gunman posting an online screed that warned of a “Hispanic invasion." Patrick...
EL PASO, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Man Executed In Texas For Killing Three Teenagers While They Were Asleep

On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state. In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.
AMARILLO, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Governor- Greg Abbott Declares, Additional SNAP Benefits will Be Extended

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, officially declared that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments would be extended in cases of emergency or greater need. Millions of Americans all around the nation have benefited from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit by using it to purchase daily amounts...
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
tpr.org

Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups

While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

772K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy