While trade rumors swirl, Derrick White offers Celtics peace of mind

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

The Celtics can win the NBA championship with Jaylen Brown. They can also win it with Kevin Durant.

What is important is each and every piece around whatever star players the C's find themselves with. That was a reality surfaced once again thanks to the Celtics' 111-99 win over the Pistons Monday night.

While the debate will rage on regarding who will be the "other" superstar to go with Jayson Tatum - Brown or Durant - the presence of guys like Derrick White can offer the biggest difference when looking to find that edge over the likes of Milwaukee.

White fit the bill for the the Celtics' run to the Finals last year, becoming perhaps Brad Stevens' finest move as a GM. And he continues to help perfectly complement this first-place roster, as was evident in the victory over Detroit.

With both Marcus Smart and Brown out, White logged 37 minutes while totaling 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He finished with a plus-18. The 29-year-old's numbers have hovered right around what he produced with the C's last season, with the exception of a slightly better shooting percentage (44 percent) from the floor.

And, making the dynamic feel even better, White has now totaled double-digits in seven straight games.

There was more to like about the Celtics' most recent win. Sam Hauser, getting his first NBA start, supplied another example of the team's depth, scoring 15 points in 31 minutes. And Robert Williams became the first Celtic ever to score 15 points and haul in 15 rebounds in as few as 28 minutes.

So, let the Brown vs. Durant conversation rage on. Just understand that thanks to the likes of White, the pieces to this puzzle are already in place.

BOSTON, MA
