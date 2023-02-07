ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper embraces a new leadership role after free-agency upheaval: ‘I’m ready to step into those shoes’

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper heads out to get her 2021 WNBA championship ring on May 24, 2022, at Wintrust Arena. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The flurry of WNBA free agency left only one veteran star in Chicago: Kahleah Copper.

Candace Parker left for the Las Vegas Aces . Courtney Vandersloot went to the New York Liberty . Allie Quigley elected to sit out the season . Copper was left to pick up the pieces.

The roster upheaval lays a rare opportunity in front of Copper — at 28, she has a chance to mold the identity of the Sky. But it also was an emotional period for Copper as she watched three of her closest mentors leave the team they built together.

“It’s definitely been tough,” Copper said Monday during media availability with the USA Basketball team. “Lots of emotions. It was kind of a whirlwind, but I’m recovering.”

As the longest-tenured player on the roster and a two-time All-Star, Copper will be asked to take on a new role for the Sky this season.

“I’m actually the assistant GM,” she joked.

Although Copper developed into a game changer for the Sky over the last two seasons — highlighted by her 2021 WNBA Finals MVP award — she never had to lead the team on her own with Parker, Vandersloot and Quigley around.

This will be her first season at the helm as the Sky’s veteran leader. It’s a challenge she feels well-prepared to embrace.

“People are saying that it’s a new era, whatever you want to call it,” Copper said. “I’m ready to compete and really take this leadership to another level. Over my career and over the last couple of years, I think that my leadership has been great and I’ve had great leaders. … I’m ready to step into those shoes. It’s time and I’m prepared.”

The Sky will be Copper’s team first and foremost this season, but the front office added another high-octane veteran to bolster the transition in former Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams .

Williams and Copper drew attention during last year’s semifinal series when they refused to let go of a loose ball, resulting in a tug-of-war that required multiple teammates and referees to be broken up.

Copper said that incident was a sign both players are eager to compete, whether against each other or side by side.

“That’s the kind of person I want to go to war with,” Copper said.

Outside of the free-agency shake-up, Copper said this offseason has been personally transformative as she focuses on her growth rather than playing in Europe. Opportunities such as this week’s minicamp with the national team allow Copper to absorb guidance from top players around the league, including Diana Taurasi and Angel McCoughtry, as well as coach Cheryl Reeve.

Copper also is focusing on her fitness, which includes serious weight lifting for the first time in her career. Despite being one of the most physically dynamic players in the league, Copper said she previously relied on raw athleticism to power her high-flying acrobatics and explosive speed.

“I’m 28 and I just started lifting weights,” Copper said. “I’m listening to my vets. They told me I need to lift, so now I’m going to be stronger this season.”

Copper maintained an upbeat demeanor during the minicamp in Minneapolis, but the chatter swirling around the league clearly had seeped in. After winning the WNBA title in 2021 and recording the most regular-season wins in franchise history in 2022, the Sky have tumbled to the bottom of most power rankings as the Liberty and Aces assembled super teams in the offseason.

When faced with questions about the Sky’s future, Copper kept it simple: Wait until the games begin and see how they play out.

“We’re just going to wait for the season, right?” Copper said. “Every year, the media and everybody on Twitter who don’t play basketball, everybody’s got something to say. They never believe in you until you win.”

