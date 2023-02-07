Read full article on original website
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
In-Home Care vs. Dementia Care Facility: Which Is Right for Your Loved One?
Dementia is a broad term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. It can affect memory, thinking, language, and judgment. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and it is not reversible. There are many different causes of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body disease, frontotemporal dementia, and...
Prevention
Study Links Sleeping Pills to Higher Risk of Dementia
New study links sleeping pills to a greater risk of developing dementia. The link was only found in white patients. Doctors say there are a lot of unknowns in the link between sleeping pills and dementia risk. About 4% of adults over the age of 20 use prescription sleeping pills...
Family caregivers of people with long COVID bear an extra burden
When a case of COVID-19 morphs into the mysterious, chronic condition known as long COVID, the specialists, appointments, medications and daily need for family care can overwhelm everyone involved.
Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds
Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
Analysis of Patients Referred for Patch Testing with Hand and Foot Dermatitis
The following is a summary of “Hand and foot dermatitis in patients referred for patch testing: Analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group Data, 2001-2018,” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatology by Silverberg, et al. Atopic dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis were just...
Caring for Aging Parents Takes Planning Ahead and Patience
Having legal documents in order and planning for the cost of care will help make an already difficult time a little bit easier to handle.
Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House
House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
Arthritis drug may turn old blood young again
Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
Big Changes Are Coming to U.S. Health Care as Pandemic Emergencies Expire
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a...
New Guidelines for Slowing Alzheimer’s Progression Unveiled by Experts
A new report from an expert workgroup, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, sheds light on what is considered clinically meaningful in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The report emphasises the importance of slowing the progression of the disease, rather than solely trying to halt it. The...
Response of Very Preterm Infants’ Oscillatory Mechanics to Inhaled Bronchodilators
The following is a summary of “Oscillatory Mechanics Response to Inhaled Bronchodilators in Very Preterm Infants: A Retrospective Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rigotti, et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the forced oscillation technique’s (FOT) short-term repeatability, evaluate the lung...
Common chemical in shampoo and soap sends women’s risk of diabetes skyrocketing
WASHINGTON — A common chemical in personal hygiene products like soap and shampoo can raise a woman’s risk of developing diabetes by over 60 percent, new research reveals. Researchers from the University of Michigan say those with higher levels of phthalates in their urine are 30 to 63 percent more likely to develop the metabolic disease.
Millions of Medicare patients kept telehealth habit post-vaccines
Despite mask mandates expiring in states that had the strictest laws and the majority of Americans less conscious about practicing physical distancing, about 4 million Medicare patients received medical care through telehealth in each of the first two quarters in 2022, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief
I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
Clinical outcomes of chronic and acute pediatric osteomyelitis
1. Pediatric patients under 18 years with chronic osteomyelitis were more likely to have long-term orthopedic follow-up, pathologic fractures, and require multiple surgeries, compared to patients with acute osteomyelitis. 2. There were no differences in rates of limb length discrepancies, readmission rates, or fatality, between acute and chronic osteomyelitis pediatric...
