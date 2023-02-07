Read full article on original website
Connecticut lawmakers push to conceal teachers' discussions with students about gender identity
HARTFORD, Conn. (CITC) — Connecticut Democrats have proposed a bill limiting information about discussions teachers may have with their students about "sensitive subjects." The proposed bill would prohibit Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests pertaining to teacher communications with students that involve subjects like sexual orientation, gender identity or race. According to its text, the proposed law is intended to protect public school teachers.
Iowa school board member faces calls to resign over social media post about parents' role in education
MARION, Iowa. (CITC) — An Iowa school board member is under fire for a social media post seemingly asserting a parent's role in their child's education. Rachel Wall was elected to represent the Linn-Mar Community School District (LMCSD) last academic year, but she is now facing calls to resign from dozens in the community. Those questioning whether Wall is suitable for the role are pointing to a public Facebook post she shared last month.
