MARION, Iowa. (CITC) — An Iowa school board member is under fire for a social media post seemingly asserting a parent's role in their child's education. Rachel Wall was elected to represent the Linn-Mar Community School District (LMCSD) last academic year, but she is now facing calls to resign from dozens in the community. Those questioning whether Wall is suitable for the role are pointing to a public Facebook post she shared last month.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO