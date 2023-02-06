Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller
This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
Recovering Twins Welcome Maeda Back, Seek Healthier Season
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kenta Maeda first takes the mound for Minnesota in the 2023 season, his wait between appearances will have passed 19 months. The Twins are more than eager to return the right-hander to their rotation, part of a welcome-back theme surrounding this team entering spring training after an injury-wrecked 2022.
T’wolves Top Jazz in Matchup of Teams Trading with Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points and Jaylen Nowell added a career-high 30 to lead Minnesota to a 143-118 win over Utah on Wednesday night amid word the Timberwolves, Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers were part of an eight-player swap hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
There’s A Go Kart Track On The Ice In Minnesota + It’s Now Open For A Short Time
How awesome would this be? You can race a go-kart on ice in Minnesota. The season is super short, so you'll want to make sure you book immediately. This place is located in Stillwater, Minnesota. It's nice that it's located in central Minnesota and not too far from many people.
2023 Minnesota ‘Theme Twins Nights’ Have Been Announced
There's nothing that gets me more in the mood for baseball and springtime, than when the Minnesota Twins announce their theme nights for the year, and they have just made the announcement!. TARGET FIELD THEME NIGHTS. Target Field Theme Nights gives you a chance to get exclusive items and fan...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Ancient History? MN Historical Society Rubs Salt In Vikings Super Bowl Wounds
The Minnesota Historical Society is a great organization. Without an organization like the Historical Society, we probably wouldn't have much inside our Capital Building, or much knowledge of how 'things used to be'. This morning the Minnesota Historical Society tweeted out a Minnesota Vikings 'Big Game' button from the 1970s, and in the process threw some salt in the Super Bowl wound of Vikings fans everywhere.
One Minnesota Viking Gets Well Deserved Award While Another Sings at NFL Honors
The NFL Honors were held Thursday, February 7th, ahead of the Super Bowl. As they always are. This year turns out Minnesota Vikings fans had plenty of reasons to tune in. I had honestly forgotten they were happening when my phone started blowing up that they had announced the Offensive Player of the Year (OPOY).
What A Guy! Adam Thielen Takes Time To Greet Minnesota Vikings Fans At Pro-Am
Isn't it nice when a celebrity is just as nice as you'd hope they would be? That's what a handful of Vikings fans were feeling when they spotted Adam Thielen teeing off at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament features professional athletes and celebrities playing along with PGA players. It's one of the most fun golf events of the year.
There Is (Supposedly) A Haunted Dairy Queen In Minnesota
Looking for a spooky spot to have a treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and the...
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes a New, Adorable Baby Penguin to the Family
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley, MN made an exciting announcement earlier this week that two of their penguins had a baby! And I wish we were allowed to go cuddle the little guy because he's so cute. The baby and his parents, who are named George and Skittles by...
First of its Kind Arcade Opens in Minnesota Mall
I think you could bring any group of people here and everyone would have a great time! This is a new arcade in Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota and it's like playing life-size video games. It's actually the first of its kind in Minnesota. Everyone has some sort of memory...
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
Today’s Nat’l Pizza Day: Faribault’s Top-10 Pizza Places
If there's ever something that doesn't need it's own special day, it's pizza! I mean, every day is Pizza Day in my world. That said, today (2/9/23) is indeed National Pizza Day. So let's celebrate by taking a look at the Top-10 places to grab a slice or a whole pie in Faribault according to Yelp user reviews.
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal
If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
