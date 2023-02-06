ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller

This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
BLAINE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Recovering Twins Welcome Maeda Back, Seek Healthier Season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Kenta Maeda first takes the mound for Minnesota in the 2023 season, his wait between appearances will have passed 19 months. The Twins are more than eager to return the right-hander to their rotation, part of a welcome-back theme surrounding this team entering spring training after an injury-wrecked 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Ancient History? MN Historical Society Rubs Salt In Vikings Super Bowl Wounds

The Minnesota Historical Society is a great organization. Without an organization like the Historical Society, we probably wouldn't have much inside our Capital Building, or much knowledge of how 'things used to be'. This morning the Minnesota Historical Society tweeted out a Minnesota Vikings 'Big Game' button from the 1970s, and in the process threw some salt in the Super Bowl wound of Vikings fans everywhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

What A Guy! Adam Thielen Takes Time To Greet Minnesota Vikings Fans At Pro-Am

Isn't it nice when a celebrity is just as nice as you'd hope they would be? That's what a handful of Vikings fans were feeling when they spotted Adam Thielen teeing off at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am in Scottsdale, Arizona. The tournament features professional athletes and celebrities playing along with PGA players. It's one of the most fun golf events of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
KDHL AM 920

First of its Kind Arcade Opens in Minnesota Mall

I think you could bring any group of people here and everyone would have a great time! This is a new arcade in Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota and it's like playing life-size video games. It's actually the first of its kind in Minnesota. Everyone has some sort of memory...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal

If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
BLAINE, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy