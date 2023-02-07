ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Fox beats Q2 estimates as World Cup powers earnings

Fox Corp. expanded its share buyback plan by $3 billion on Wednesday and surpassed second-quarter revenue estimates as the FIFA World Cup and the midterm election boosted the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company’s advertising business. Its shares rose 5% after the company’s first results report since Murdoch last month scrapped a plan to reunite Fox and News Corp on grounds that the merger was not in the best interest of shareholders. News Corp is parent of The Post. Fox’s ad revenue rose nearly 4% to $2.5 billion, beating expectations of $2.39 billion, in what was a tough quarter for ad-reliant companies as businesses worried about high inflation and rising...
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
marketscreener.com

Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Asset Management closes $5.2 billion growth equity fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management said Tuesday it had closed a $5.2 billion direct private markets fund that invests in high-growth businesses. The fund, one of the largest growth funds of its kind, seeks to buy minority stakes with an average investment size of about $50 million in businesses that are in the early or middle stages of their growth.
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.33MM shares of BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (BGY). This represents 10.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.80MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a...

