Read full article on original website
Related
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
constructiontechnology.media
European Rental Convention theme confirmed
The theme of the European Rental Convention 2023 will be ‘Investing in People,’ event organiser ERA has confirmed. The European Rental Association (ERA), said the convention’s program would address “challenges encountered by the equipment rental industry in attracting people and will develop the topics of retention, development, training, diversity and inclusion.”
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
NASDAQ
Russia's Polymetal negotiates to keep London listing as GDRs
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L is negotiating with British authorities to keep its London listing in the form of global depositary receipts (GDR) after the company moves to Kazakhstan, the company's CEO told Reuters. Polymetal last month said it was considering moving its...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
US News and World Report
Britain Says It Paid $2.8 Billion to EU to Settle Chinese Import Fraud Case
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday it had paid 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to the European Union, after an EU court ruled that the former EU member should pay billions of euros it failed to collect due to fraud on imports from China. The European Commission...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly
(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
marketscreener.com
China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout. The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to...
marketscreener.com
SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain's National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service
Great Britain’s SolarEdge Home Battery owners can participate in the Demand Flexibility Service to help stabilize the grid and earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during pre-scheduled ‘peak demand events’. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
marketscreener.com
Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
marketscreener.com
German gas storage operators optimistic for current, next winter
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German gas storage operators group INES on Thursday said there is no chance of a shortage this winter, citing lower demand and sufficient supply after inventories were filled to the brim. "January did not show cold temperatures and was characterised by ongoing savings in consumption," said managing...
marketscreener.com
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the...
marketscreener.com
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say -- Update
U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.8...
marketscreener.com
Jewellery maker Pandora to expand lab-made diamond range
LONDON (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora plans to expand its lab-made diamonds product range after customers said they liked the concept but wanted more choice, its boss said on Thursday. Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity, launched its lab-made diamonds collection in August across 269 stores...
marketscreener.com
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
Comments / 0