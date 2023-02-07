ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City

How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy