Read full article on original website
Related
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best ‘Under The Radar’ Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
This NJ restaurant was voted to have the ‘best view’ in the state
Nothing beats dinner with a view and New Jersey has some great landmarks to watch the sunset while you’re sipping on an adult beverage and enjoying some fine dining. The great thing about dining in New Jersey is every part of the state has something to look at. The...
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
18 of New Jersey’s Best Wings are in South Jersey
A new list put together by NJ.com of the 52 best places to get wings in New Jersey includes 18 restaurants and bars right here in South Jersey. Not all wings are created equal. Some are plumper than others, some come unsplit, some are wet, and some are dry. And...
Experts Say this New Jersey Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are most famous for. As always, we readily confess that this exercise is completely subjective in nature and wide open to...
New Jersey’s Eeriest, Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
Seaside Heights, NJ Reveals The Exciting Opening Date For Casino Pier Rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey
Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
This Enormous Steak Has New Jersey Dumbfounded and Drooling
Are you a grill master or do you like to have your steak served to you?. They say "bigger is better." Is that the case for this gargantuan steak from New Jersey?. Right before Christmas, my girlfriend and I went to New York City for dinner and to see the tree.
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
Margate Gets Called Out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
New Jersey Muslim group wants an Islamic holiday for students
⚫ NJ Muslim group wants towns to close school for an Islamic holiday. ⚫ Eid is a celebration of Muslims commitment and submission to God. ⚫ More than 2 dozen NJ towns already recognize the day as a holiday. The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread
Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0