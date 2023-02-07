ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Gov. Lombardo orders all Nevada K-12 schools to send audits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo’s office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
More than 90,000 use new Nevada DMV bilingual chatbot in first month

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new automated chat feature on the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website has assisted more than 100,000 customers with basic DMV information. The bilingual chat box provides online assistance in both English and Spanish. It's designed to answer simple...
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools

CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
