Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man injured in shooting near Antioch bar
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a bar in Antioch early Friday morning.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy
Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for 17-year-old Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy in East Nashville on Jan. 31.
WKRN
Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Bill to rename portion of John Lewis Way a...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
Search for Nashville woman’s killer continues 10 years later
A woman hailed a cab in East Nashville 10 years ago and was never seen alive again. A brother's search for answers, a decade later.
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
fox17.com
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
clarksvilletoday.com
Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville
21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
Clarksville man believed to have played a part in fatal stabbing of missing Florida man
A Clarksville man was taken into custody last week after detectives said they connected him with the murder of 28-year-old Gianni Coto, who went missing from Tamarac, Florida in late January.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
Redhead Murders: Students help identify more victims in decades old case
New research from high school students in Tennessee shows a single person could be responsible for a string of killings known as the "Redhead Murders."
whopam.com
Oak Grove man arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges
An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.
YAHOO!
Officer involved shooting reported in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY - The Davidson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting on Beckford Drive on Wednesday morning. According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy responded to Beckford Drive off of Arnold Road in Welcome in response to a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the officer determined a vehicle that was being driven by the suspect had been reported as stolen. Further investigation identified the suspect and the deputy attempted to make contact.
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0