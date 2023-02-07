An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO