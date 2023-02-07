ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night's ethics committee meeting.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident

A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Kevonni Young charged with DUI after traffic stop in Clarksville

21-year-old Kevonni Young was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near Outlaw Field Road / Airport Road late Saturday evening when Clarksville Police Officer Marcus Lax says he observed the vehicle weaving between lanes of travel. He initiated a traffic stop and noted Kevonni Young appeared intoxicated. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Oak Grove man arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges

An Oak Grove man is facing drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation Wednesday night at a Sideline Drive residence. The investigation began when a man picked his child up from the babysitter and there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence, according to an arrest citation for 18-year old Quedon Scott of Oak Grove, which says the father took the child to the hospital to check for possible marijuana exposure.
OAK GROVE, KY
YAHOO!

Officer involved shooting reported in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY - The Davidson County Sheriff's Department has confirmed there was an officer involved shooting on Beckford Drive on Wednesday morning. According to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons, at approximately 11 a.m., a deputy responded to Beckford Drive off of Arnold Road in Welcome in response to a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the officer determined a vehicle that was being driven by the suspect had been reported as stolen. Further investigation identified the suspect and the deputy attempted to make contact.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

