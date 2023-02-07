Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
marketscreener.com
Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
marketscreener.com
First Abu Dhabi Bank could renew $35 billion offer for StanChart -Bloomberg News
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, could renew a potential offer for Britain's Standard Chartered, once lock-up rules from its previous aborted bid expire, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. StanChart shares rose as much as 9% on the news report....
Dominant Russian lender Sberbank's profits rise 9.8% y/y in Jan
MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Thursday its January net profit rose 9.8% year-on-year to 110.1 billion roubles ($1.51 billion), due to restrained growth in expenses and the stable quality of its loan portfolio.
Credit Suisse axes top bosses’ bonuses after biggest loss since financial crisis
Swiss bank is cutting 9,000 jobs in restructuring programme after series of scandals
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Business loan Approval Rates Increase at Alternative Lenders, Small Banks, While Big Banks Decline
Business loan approval rates have increased – depending on who you are asking. According to a report, alternative lenders, institutional investors and small banks have increased credit but big banks and credit unions have pulled back. This is according to online lender Biz2Credit and its periodic Small Business Lending...
The bond market's classic recession indicator is still flashing. But it's no longer worth worrying about, Goldman Sachs says
Economists tend to see an inverted US bond-yield curve as an indicator that a recession is coming. Yields on Treasury bonds remain inverted, which could be a classic recession warning. But it's no longer worth worrying about the yield curve, according to Goldman Sachs. The classic bond-market barometer of economic...
marketscreener.com
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the...
US News and World Report
European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...
Nissan's 2022 contribution to Renault results highest in four years
PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), which is revamping its 24-year old alliance with Nissan (7201.T), said on Thursday the Japanese firm contributed 174 million euros ($187 million) to its own results in the fourth quarter.
Credit Suisse seeks investors after buying Klein's advisory boutique
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken another step towards creating a standalone investment bank by buying Michael Klein's advisory boutique, but gave few clues on Thursday about potential investors who might back the business with new capital.
ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations despite energy price falls
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation edged up again in December, a European Central Bank survey showed on Tuesday, indicating that recent interest rate hikes and falling energy prices have not yet tempered price growth fears.
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
Investors call on five European banks to end new oil and gas finance
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European banks risk jeopardising the path to net-zero carbon emissions and the growth of renewable energy unless they stop directly financing new oil and gas fields this year, investors managing assets worth more than $1.5 trillion said on Friday.
