ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

PA House sets calendar while future of the Speaker remains murky

Harrisburg, PA — It's official. After three wins in special elections last night, Democrats are taking over the majority in the Pennsylvania House. Just hours after the election results were finalized, Speaker Mark Rozzi set a calendar, calling members back to session on February 21, a full week earlier than anticipated. Although, uncertainty surrounds who is going to be running the show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy