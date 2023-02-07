Read full article on original website
PA House sets calendar while future of the Speaker remains murky
Harrisburg, PA — It's official. After three wins in special elections last night, Democrats are taking over the majority in the Pennsylvania House. Just hours after the election results were finalized, Speaker Mark Rozzi set a calendar, calling members back to session on February 21, a full week earlier than anticipated. Although, uncertainty surrounds who is going to be running the show.
Pulse of PA: What do you want to hear about in tonight's State of the Union address?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 reporters gathered a Pulse of PA -- What do residents hope to see President Biden address in his State of the Union?. The resounding answer among both people who would and would not go on camera was the economy. The rising cost...
Cop seriously injured during chase, suspect barricaded himself with knife in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lower Paxton Township cop has been seriously injured during a foot pursuit after an incident at a Burger King. Police say the incident started on Feb. 4 on Union Deposit Road after Korie Thomas-Atkins was found to have a bench warrant for his arrest.
