Light snow early Thursday, some slick conditions expected, windy and colder

A cold front will move through Colorado overnight and early Thursday with colder weather and light snow. This storm is not expected to be very strong with just an inch or two of snow possible for Denver Thursday morning with 3 to 6 inches expected for the mountains. Roads will become slick in the mountains and over the metro area through Thursday morning.

Thursday will be windy and colder with snow ending in the Denver area, but continuing in the mountains. Highs will be in the middle 30s for Denver and the eastern plains with a cold, stiff wind from the northwest adding to the chill. In the mountains, snow showers and gusty winds can be expected with highs in the 20s.

Skies will clear Friday with milder temperatures for the weekend..

A stronger storm will be possible for Colorado by the middle of next week.

