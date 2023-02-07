Read full article on original website
Meagan Leda Schwaner
Meagan Leda Schwaner, beloved daughter, mother, and friend to all, passed from this life Saturday, February 4, 2023. She leaves behind a precious 3-year-old son, grieving parents, sisters and a very large extended family. Meagan was born on June 21, 1996 in Covington, Louisiana to surviving parents Julie Hammer Strawn and Randy Schwaner. Meagan is also survived by her son Louis Patrick Jann, Jr. and his father Patrick Jann, Sr., her loving siblings, Paige Donavan, Rachael Hammer, Kimberlynn Ellspermann, Ally Strawn, Amanda Watson, Jordan Jung, Jonathan Schwaner and Natalie Schwaner. She is also survived by her stepmother Tali Schwaner and stepfather Blaine Strawn.
Lorenzo Gordon
Lorenzo Gordon a native of Independence and a resident of Kenner answered the masters call January 30 at the Carpenters House in Baton Rouge. The Gordon family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Wash Wilson, Jr.
Wash Wilson, Jr., 74, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA., passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 10, 1948, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His mother was Ida Rose Spears and his father was Wash Wilson, Sr. He graduated High School from Greenville Park High School and signed up for the...
Dianne Stein Graham
Dianne Stein Graham passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 85. Dianne was born in New Orleans, LA on Friday, February 4, 1938 to Irvin M. Stein, Sr. and Marjorie Pelloat Stein. She is survived by her 3 children; Nancy Graham Meyer (John), Robert James Graham, Jr. (Sheila) and Eric Stephen Graham, Sr. (Sheri); six grandchildren; Jena M. Parker, Lane M. Yocum (Jamieson), Sarah G. Holcombe (Cory), Rebecca G. Forehand (Tom), Chelsie G. Kichen (Daniel) and Eric Stephen Graham, Jr. as well as 7 great grandchildren, Blakely and Kade Parker, Roman, Lincoln and Archer Holcombe and Silas and Vayle Forehand; one sister, Faith S. Cooper and two brothers, Joseph and David Stein.
Clinton Edward Spears, Sr.
And a resident of Kentwood died early Monday morning February 6, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a 1991 graduate of Mount Hermon High School that had a long career as an iron worker, employed with South Steel for many years and most recently with T & N Steel. Clinton enjoyed woodworking and working on cars and trucks, as he was a “Jack of all Trades” and very talented working with his hands. He was a big John Wayne fan and liked watching “Gunsmoke” and other old western movies and TV shows and also liked watching Dragon Ball Z and anime shows. Clinton loved to make people laugh and he was a kind-hearted person always willing to help people in need.
Marvin Esley Magee
And a resident of Franklinton died early Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, Louisiana. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklinton. He was a sales manager at Miller Ford Company for many years. He retired from Hibernia Bank. He was the entrepreneur of M & T “Empty” Campground. He enjoyed old vehicles and tractors. He served as past president of the Franklinton Lions Club and he was a member of Franklinton Lodge 101 F&AM.
Ronald Buford Garrett
Ronald Buford Garrett was born to the late David Hamilton and Sara Lee Garrett of Franklinton, LA, at an early age, he united with the Winan U.M. Church. Ronald graduated from Washington Parish High school, after completing high school, he attended Grambling State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Phycology, after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and later received an Honorable discharge from the military.
Lawrence Henry Oliver
And a resident of the Enon Community died Wednesday morning February 8, 2023 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. He was born in San Francisco, California on October 22, 1936 and later served his country as a tank driver in the United States Army. Lawrence was a longtime active member of Mt. Zion United Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed fishing and spoiling his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The holidays were very important to him and the memories of special Christmas presents for his family and Easter egg hunts for the adults and children will last forever.
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer, known as Grammy to her family, was born March 31, 1941, in Ponchatoula to the late Thomas James and Lillie Foster Murphy. She passed away February 6, 2023, in Metairie, LA. An “all about family” lady, she was a longtime resident of Metairie. Grammy was a 1959 Ponchatoula High School graduate where she was a member of the dance team. She worked many years in the payroll departments of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, East Jefferson General Hospital, and Seventh Ward Hospital. She is survived her son, Clyde Cutrer, III (Stephanie); daughter, Tracey Dietz (Frederick); grandchildren, Christie and Chase Cutrer, Shelby Lopinto (Chris), Madison Griffin, Noah Griffin, and Grace Dietz; great grandchildren, Elle and Love Lopinto and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Murphy and his twin; and sisters, Wanda Wolff and JoAnne Everett. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Murphy plot in Ponchatoula Cemetery.
Mary “Ketsy” Helen Williams Schiro
Mary “Ketsy” Helen Williams Schiro, 94, was called to eternal communion with God on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. She died peacefully in her home in Covington, LA with members of her beloved family by her side. Mary was born on January 19, 1929, in Reserve, LA to parents...
Barry Gene Powers
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Mt. Hermon, LA. He was born September 30, 1964 in Independence, LA and was 58 years of age. He is survived by his 3 sons, Cody Powers, Dillion Powers, and Austin Powers and wife, Chloe; 1 brother, Jimmy Powers, Jr and wife, Rebekah; 1 niece, Hannah Powers; 1 nephew, Joshua Powers; girlfriend, Patricia Parker; 4 grandchildren, Dominick, Isabella, Jase and Jacob. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Powers, Sr. and Wilmagene Powers. Pallbearers will be Dillion Powers, Austin Powers, Cody Powers, Joshua Powers, Dylan Butler and Marshall Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Abbott. Visitation at Tangipahoa Baptist Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, February 10, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. Greg Stewart. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Gloria Dean Roberts
Mrs. Gloria Dean Roberts was born July 22, 1944, in Independence, LA, and departed this earthly life on February 06, 2023, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Union Chapel A.M.E. Church. Funeral Service will be held February 11, 2023, at...
Braville LeBlanc announces candidacy for State Representative District 73
I am Braville LeBlanc and I am announcing my candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 73. I am a public servant with a passion for serving my community and the needs of the state of Louisiana. I will work tirelessly to improve our state and maintain the natural resources and environment of both our incorporated and unincorporated communities of District 73.
Deniqua S. James
Ms. Deniqua S. James was born December 5, 1986, in Bogalusa, LA. She departed this life on January 31, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., with a Family Hour from 5-6 p.m., at New Jerusalem MBC. Funeral Service will be February 11, 2023 at 11...
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
BASEBALL: New season of Inside Southeastern Baseball debuts Monday
HAMMOND, La. – The 2023 edition of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser is set to debut Monday at 12 p.m. from the patio at Cate Street Seafood Station. Riser will join co-host Allen Waddell at lunchtime every Monday during the season for the 60-minute show, talking the latest in Southeastern baseball. Cate Street Seafood Station is located at 308 S. Cate Street, next to the railroad tracks in downtown Hammond.
WBB: Lady Lions travel to McNeese, host Nicholls
HAMMOND, La – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team will take on a pair of in-state Southland Conference rivals this week. Southeastern (13-8, 9-3 Southland) travels to McNeese (9-13, 6-5 SLC) for a 5 p.m. contest Thursday in Lake Charles. On Saturday, SLU welcomes Nicholls (4-17, 1-9 SLC) to the University Center Saturday at 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Lady Lions host Lion Classic to open 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team will officially open the 2023 season, hosting the three-team Lion Classic this week at North Oak Park. SLU will face defending Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Missouri State Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. The visiting Bears will also face Nicholls Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
Woman driving old school bus takes STPSO deputies on pursuit
A Florida woman who was driving an old, repurposed school bus is in custody after a pursuit with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies received a call from employees of a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman came into the store carrying a blowtorch and said she was looking for the local Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Office. She was driving a school bus covered in graffiti. The bus had a Virginia license plate.
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
