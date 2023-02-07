Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
Essentials for Ventilator Care Patients
Originally Posted On: https://exceptionallivingcenters.com/essentials-for-ventilator-care-patients/. Do you have a loved one who’s on a ventilator? Are you worried about their care? It’s true that seeing a loved one on a ventilator for the first time can cause some anxiety, but it is typically being used to provide the best care possible.
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Makes A Mockery Of Cancer With Willow’s Medical Miracle
From the start, there has been something tone-deaf and off with the way General Hospital has handled Willow’s cancer-ridden pregnancy, and the happy Hallmark movie miracle ending she got just reeks of irresponsibility. General Hosptial Misses A Big Opportunity. When TJ (Tajh Bellow) first told Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) she...
‘It’s hard to accept I’m dying’: Mother diagnosed with cancer after noticing blood in her stool
A single mother with cancer and less than a year to live is frantically raising cash to support her two youngest kids - who will be raised by her sister when she dies.Single mother-of-three Louise Hayward, 48, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 - and it quickly spread to her liver and lungs.After two gruelling years of chemotherapy she was told last November doctors have run out of options.Louise said she has less than a year left to live, but hasn’t yet told her two youngest kids about the bleak prognosis.The devastated mother to William, 19, Faith, nine...
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
KevinMD.com
Women should be allowed to exercise autonomy with regard to their bodies and their medical care
When I walked into the ultrasound room, I immediately noticed the patient’s red-rimmed eyes and cloud of mussed-up brown hair. My eyes tracked the defeated curve of her back and its stark contrast to the sterile environment of the obstetrics and gynecology exam room, with its muted grey and blue tones. A forty-year-old woman, she had used in-vitro fertilization to become pregnant because she wanted her toddler son to have a sibling. She had come to terms with the arduous process of in-vitro fertilization. Still, she had not anticipated the severe nausea and vomiting that greeted her during her early pregnancy, deciding to take root and become a permanent fixture through a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum. A once healthy, physically fit woman, she had lost ten pounds during her pregnancy and now got weak standing up for any extended period of time. Despite all of her suffering, this patient had dearly wanted both this pregnancy and this baby. Even though she was fortified by the hopeful promise of a new family member and a sibling for her son, she still expressed feelings of misery and resentment.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman put on life support for eight days thanks to vaping
A woman has told how she is ‘happy to be alive’ after her vaping addiction left her on life support suffering a life-threatening lung condition. Amanda Stelzer, 34, started vaping seven years ago when her friends all started doing it and the cool flavours gave her a "buzz".
Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House
House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KevinMD.com
The unspoken contract between doctors and patients: Navigating mental illness in the jail setting
There exists an unspoken contract between doctors and patients. The patient tells the doctor what is wrong with as much detail as possible, and the doctor uses their knowledge and skills to make the patient feel better. However, this paradigm does not always work. I am a jailhouse psychiatrist, working...
KevinMD.com
Why are so many physicians quitting medicine? The real reasons revealed.
It is well-recognized that there is a large number of physicians leaving medicine or preparing to do so. This is not to be debated!. Many physicians are retiring due to age, and others have accepted early retirement as their best option with the current state of health care. Beyond those retiring, it is concerning how many young physicians are leaving medicine and no longer want to stay in the current health care system. It is predicted that many will seek alternative careers and other avenues of financial success rather than grind it out for 20 to 30 years, like the current generation of retiring physicians.
McKnight's
Pay good providers more to care for dementia patients, researchers urge
Policymakers should consider incentivizing nursing homes to take patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ARDR) argue the authors of a new study that finds such patients currently are more likely to enter low-quality facilities after a hospital stay. Patients with dementia were more frequently admitted to larger skilled...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical outcomes of chronic and acute pediatric osteomyelitis
1. Pediatric patients under 18 years with chronic osteomyelitis were more likely to have long-term orthopedic follow-up, pathologic fractures, and require multiple surgeries, compared to patients with acute osteomyelitis. 2. There were no differences in rates of limb length discrepancies, readmission rates, or fatality, between acute and chronic osteomyelitis pediatric...
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
physiciansweekly.com
EGS Plus: Assessing Futility in LVAD Emergency Surgical Disease Patients
The following is a summary of “EGS plus: Predicting futility in LVAD patients with emergency surgical disease,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Place, et al. Even though LVAD patients can undergo emergency, non-cardiac surgery without risk, surgeons may be reluctant to perform necessary emergency...
physiciansweekly.com
Anti-rabies Vaccination: Operational Efficiency and Out-of-pocket Expenditure
The following is a summary of “Operational efficiency and out-of-pocket expenditure in attendees of anti-rabies vaccination: A time and motion study,” published in the November 2022 issue of Primary care by Patnaik, et al. Many healthcare facilities worldwide have begun utilizing time and motion studies to enhance workflow...
physiciansweekly.com
Percutaneous Intervention Outcomes in Takayasu Arteritis Patients
The following is a summary of “Outcomes of Percutaneous Intervention in Patients With Takayasu Arteritis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiology by Joseph, et al. Takayasu arteritis (TAK) has an unclear situation regarding the use of percutaneous intervention (PI) to treat vascular lesions. For a study,...
physiciansweekly.com
Device Durably Improves All Symptoms of Nasal Airway Obstruction
Temperature-controlled radiofrequency treatment was safe and associated with a durable reduction in symptoms of nasal airway obstruction through 12 months. “Nasal valve collapse is recognized as a primary cause of nasal airway obstruction (NAO),” Joseph K. Han, MD, and colleagues wrote. “Treatment options for nasal valve collapse include external/internal nasal dilators, surgical functional rhinoplasty and/or nasal valve repair, and bioabsorbable graft techniques. Temperature-controlled radiofrequency (TCRF) device treatment on the nasal mucosa at the junction of the upper and lower lateral cartilage on the lateral nasal wall has previously been shown to improve the symptoms of nasal valve collapse and NAO through 2-year follow-up.”
KevinMD.com
When a loved one is a patient: Navigating the emotional burden for physicians
It can be uniquely difficult as a physician when your loved one needs medical care, and you can’t help them in the way you would like. Many feelings arise (failure, anger, anxiety, frustration) and the sense that you are letting them down. As with anything, speaking about the commonality...
