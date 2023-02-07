Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
Presentation on Fighting Waste in Framingham School Cafeterias Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Join Energize Framingham on Zoom to hear from Dario Nardi of food services and Matt Torti of building and grounds from Framingham Public Schools on Thursday, February 9 for a presentation about food waste, composting and recycling in the Framingham school cafeterias. Register here (required to join)
Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
MetroWest Medical Center Staff Participates in Wear Red Day
FRAMINGHAM – The month of February is National Heart Month. MetroWest Medical Center is encouraging staff to wear red all month to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, as it is the No. 1 killer of women and men. On Friday, February 3, the hospital staff participated in the National...
Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57
FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.
Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90
FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts lottery announced a $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold in Framingham. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 730 Cochituate Road. The ticket was for last night’s drawing, said the lottery.
SLIDESHOW: Framingham Defeats Braintree To Go Undefeated in Regular Season
FRAMINGHAM – On senior night, Framingham’s co-ed gymnastics team defeated Braintree High School to go undefeated during the regular season. The Flyers won 136.2 to 130.85 at Shen’s Gymnastics in Holliston. Framingham was 7-0 during the regular season. The next meet is the Bay State Conference meet...
Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop
ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
Desmarais Double Winner At Bay State Conference Meet
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham junior captain Abby Desmarais was a double individual winner at the Bay State Conference indoor track & field meet yesterday, February 8. Desmarais won the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds. That is the #1 time in Massachusetts, said track & field coach Chris Collins. Desmarais also...
Sister Michael Mary, 86
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Michael Mary O.Carm., 86, passed into eternal life at St. Patrick’s Manor, Framingham on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in the 70th year of her religious life. Margaret Mary Campbell was born in New York City on June 18, 1936, the oldest of three children born...
Framingham State University Advertising For 3 Police Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.
Fetherston Re-Appointed to Metropolitan Area Planning Council
ASHLAND – Jon Fetherston, of Ashland, was re-appointed to the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) as a gubernatorial appointment. Governor Charlie Baker re-appointed Fetherston on his last day in office. Fetherston has served in the role the previous eight years. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is the regional planning...
Framingham State Launching New Sports Management Major
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced it is launching a new Bachelor of Science in Sports Management within the College of Business following approval by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. The major seeks to capitalize on a growing sports business market that is expected to nearly double in...
John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Electric Car Discussion at Framingham Library Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in electric vehicles? Are you a two car family looking to replace one soon?. The Framingham Public Library will host a discussion on electric cars on Monday, February 6 at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street at 7 p.m. Find out what type...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police Summons Drive After Route 9 & 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police have summonsed a driver and a two-vehicle crash yesterday, February 7. The crash happened at 10:57 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,” said Lt....
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0