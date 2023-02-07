ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Will Re-Open on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will re-open on Wednesday, February 8, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. However, the Friends of the Callahan Center luncheon has been cancelled for Wednesday. “All repairs have been made at the Callahan Center and it will be open tomorrow, with no restrictions,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Will Be Closed Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center will remain closed on Tuesday, February 6, while repairs are made to a broken fire suppression pipe, said City of Framingham COO Michael Tusino. All programming is cancelled at the Center. The Friends of the Callahan Center, however, will hold their monthly meeting via...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57

FRAMINGHAM – Dr. David M. Emanuel, 57 of Framingham, Massachusetts has passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. Dr. Emanuel was born in Haifa, Israel in 1965 to the late Alexander and Rodica Emanuel. David was the loving husband of Shelly Emanuel, the devoted father of Emily and Jessica, the nephew of Sorin and Henrietta Rosenberg, the cousin of Yuval Rosenberg, son-in-law of Kailie Winkeller and David and Susan Price, brother-in-law of the late Gregory Price, Amy and Gilbert Dasilva, and the uncle of Samuel, Matthew and Joshua Dasilva.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara Farley (Fagan), 90

FRAMINGHAM – Barbara ‘Lory’ Farley (Fagan), age 90, of Framingham and formerly of Sun City Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 2, 2023. Born in California, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Kathleen (Wineteer) Fagan. Lory joined the United States Air...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Man is One of The Founders of New Public Affairs & Strategic Consultancy Venture on Beacon Hill

BOSTON – Today, February 5, marks the launch of Bulfinch Strategies Group, a new public affairs and strategic consultancy venture founded by policy experts Tom Mangan, MPH, and Jay A. Youmans, JD, and merging with thinkjet strategies, founded by Jefferson R. Smith MPA. The trio of partners will be joined by Ayah H. Roda, also previously of thinkjet strategies, who will serve as Associate Director of Government Affairs.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Francesco Fici, 93, Owner Fici’s Tailor Shop

ASHLAND – Francesco Fici, 93, formerly of Lawrence passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Sicily, Francesco immigrated to the US in 1964. He owned and operated Fici’s Tailor Shop in Natick until the age of 90, retiring in 2020. He...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Desmarais Double Winner At Bay State Conference Meet

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham junior captain Abby Desmarais was a double individual winner at the Bay State Conference indoor track & field meet yesterday, February 8. Desmarais won the 55-meter dash in 7.12 seconds. That is the #1 time in Massachusetts, said track & field coach Chris Collins. Desmarais also...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Michael Mary, 86

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Michael Mary O.Carm., 86, passed into eternal life at St. Patrick’s Manor, Framingham on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in the 70th year of her religious life. Margaret Mary Campbell was born in New York City on June 18, 1936, the oldest of three children born...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State University Advertising For 3 Police Officers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for three police officers. University Police Officers patrol campus buildings, grounds, and properties used, owned and leased by Framingham State University. Enforce state laws, University policies, rules and regulations; investigate crimes, accidents, complaints, provide first aid and emergency First Responder medical assistance, as well as handle other tasks as directed. Prepare concise and complete reports; direct traffic, staff post when necessary, handle confidential and sensitive information; and perform other duties as assigned by Chief of Police, and superior officers. University Police Officers interact frequently with students, faculty, staff, visitors and the general public.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Fetherston Re-Appointed to Metropolitan Area Planning Council

ASHLAND – Jon Fetherston, of Ashland, was re-appointed to the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) as a gubernatorial appointment. Governor Charlie Baker re-appointed Fetherston on his last day in office. Fetherston has served in the role the previous eight years. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is the regional planning...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Launching New Sports Management Major

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced it is launching a new Bachelor of Science in Sports Management within the College of Business following approval by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. The major seeks to capitalize on a growing sports business market that is expected to nearly double in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John W. Coville, Jr., 94, Korean War Veteran & Retired Framingham Fire Lieutenant

FRAMINGHAM – John W. Coville, Jr., 94, of Marshfield died January 17, 2023 at South Shore Hospital. He was born in Belmont and raised in Waltham to J. Wilder Coville and Marion (Whitmore) Coville. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Varney), along with his son Stephen (and daughter-in-law Gisele) of Duxbury, son Gary (and partner Theresa) of Centerville, daughters Donna and Deborah both of Marshfield, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
MARSHFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

