Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Major Adverse Pregnancy Outcome Associated With 2-Fold Increase in Relative Rate of Ischemic Heart Disease
Multiple adverse outcomes were associated with an even higher risk of heart disease. Adverse pregnancy outcomes were associated with long-term risk of ischemic heart disease, which was only partially explained by familial factors, according to a new study published in BMJ. There were 5 major adverse pregnancy outcomes evaluated in the study—preterm delivery, small for gestational age, pre-eclampsia, other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and gestational diabetes.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Patients Referred for Patch Testing with Hand and Foot Dermatitis
The following is a summary of “Hand and foot dermatitis in patients referred for patch testing: Analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group Data, 2001-2018,” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatology by Silverberg, et al. Atopic dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis were just...
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian cysts can happen for a variety of reasons. They commonly develop due to ovulation or certain health conditions, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian cysts can also form due to abnormal cell growth, pregnancy, or, in rare cases, ovarian cancer. This article provides an overview of ovarian...
physiciansweekly.com
Urinary Incontinence and Prolapse Surgery: Effects of Parity, Pregnancy, and Mode of Delivery
The following is a summary of “Influence of pregnancy, parity, and mode of delivery on urinary incontinence and prolapse surgery—a national register study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Kåverud, et al. Vaginal birth, parity, and pregnancy’s long-term consequences on the...
What Is Coronary Heart Disease?
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- That seemingly sudden heart attack? It may have been triggered by underlying coronary heart disease. Heart attack is a big event, but for some it might be the first sign of a problem that has been building for quite some time. Coronary heart...
Signs and Symptoms of Endometriosis
It's normal to experience some cramps during your period. But, severe pain and changes to your menstrual cycle, among other symptoms, can be signs of endometriosis.
2minutemedicine.com
Exercise improves outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the addition of exercise to usual care in patients with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes was associated with improvements in all-cause mortality and serious adverse events. 2. Additionally, there were no significant differences in these findings across regions or between types...
MedicalXpress
Complications in pregnancy linked to increased risk of heart disease
Certain complications during pregnancy bring an increased risk of heart disease later on. However, there is still much to learn about how arteriosclerosis develops between pregnancy and heart disease later in life. A large new study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden shows that narrowing and calcification of the blood vessels of the heart are more common in women previously affected by pregnancy complications.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose heart failure?
To diagnose heart failure, a doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about a person’s lifestyle habits, medical history, and family history. If they suspect heart failure, doctors will then order imaging and blood tests. Based on symptoms and any heart abnormalities, the healthcare team can classify the...
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
physiciansweekly.com
Gallbladder Disease: Do Current Imaging Methods Accurately Assess Pathology Severity?
The following is a summary of “Focusing in on gallbladder disease. Do current imaging modalities accurately depict the severity of final pathology?,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Bauman, et al. There were concerns about the accuracy of imaging modalities for gallbladder disease (GBD). Researchers...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical outcomes of chronic and acute pediatric osteomyelitis
1. Pediatric patients under 18 years with chronic osteomyelitis were more likely to have long-term orthopedic follow-up, pathologic fractures, and require multiple surgeries, compared to patients with acute osteomyelitis. 2. There were no differences in rates of limb length discrepancies, readmission rates, or fatality, between acute and chronic osteomyelitis pediatric...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 41% of infant deaths associated with genetic diseases
In a study appearing today in JAMA Network Open, Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) researchers found that the contribution of genetic diseases to infant deaths was higher than previously recognized. Of 112 infant deaths evaluated, single-locus (Mendelian) genetic diseases were found to be the most common antecedent of infant mortality and associated with 41% of the deaths.
Comments / 0