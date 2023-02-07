Read full article on original website
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
Marty Stuart Announces First Album in Six Years, ‘Altitude’
Country legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have announced their first new album in six years. The LP, Altitude, is set to drop on May 19. To celebrate the news, the country singer has shared the album’s title track, along with a visualizer video for the previously released single, “Country Star.”
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance + Best Rock Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) One of the most-nominated performers overall at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Brandi Carlile kicked off the evening on a winning note, bringing home not one but two early, out-of-genre wins. She won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song at the Premiere Ceremony before the main show on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
Willie Nelson And Lee Ann Womack’s Duet of “Mendocino County Line” Is Absolutely Magical
In 2002, Willie Nelson released his fiftieth studio album called The Great Divide, which actually contains several duets and musical collaborations with some of the most notable artists in the music industry – such as Kid Rock, Bonnie Raitt, Brian McKnight, and so much more. Meanwhile, Nelson teamed up with fellow Texan country singer Lee Ann Womack for the album’s lead-off single, “Mendocino County Line.”
The Wans Fan the Spells of Love on “Magical Touch,” Off Their Forthcoming Album
There’s something magical in the way The Wans latest album came together. Call it full circle, but after a halt to recording during the pandemic and combing through new songs, the Nashville rockers are releasing their second full-length album, Magical Touch, on July 26, 2023, 11 years to the day they released their eponymous EP debut.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry
Not gonna lie, I used to absolutely jam to Paramore’s “Still Into You” back in the day. And the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams is actually a Nashville native, believe it or not, though they certainly fall way outside of the country genre obviously, making alternative/pop rock music. Their Spotify bio even says that “no one understood how a band so un-country could be from this strange little town called Nashville,” and I’d say that’s probably a perfect way to […] The post Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Guitar World Magazine
Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups
Unique in its beautiful Sapphire Blue transparent lacquer finish, the signature guitar also stands out sonically, with its trio of Seymour Duncan Cory Wong Clean Machine electric guitar pickups. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers....
