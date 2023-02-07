ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries

How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
Consequence

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album

Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Thang Daily

Willie Nelson And Lee Ann Womack’s Duet of “Mendocino County Line” Is Absolutely Magical

In 2002, Willie Nelson released his fiftieth studio album called The Great Divide, which actually contains several duets and musical collaborations with some of the most notable artists in the music industry – such as Kid Rock, Bonnie Raitt, Brian McKnight, and so much more. Meanwhile, Nelson teamed up with fellow Texan country singer Lee Ann Womack for the album’s lead-off single, “Mendocino County Line.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry

Not gonna lie, I used to absolutely jam to Paramore’s “Still Into You” back in the day. And the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams is actually a Nashville native, believe it or not, though they certainly fall way outside of the country genre obviously, making alternative/pop rock music. Their Spotify bio even says that “no one understood how a band so un-country could be from this strange little town called Nashville,” and I’d say that’s probably a perfect way to […] The post Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy