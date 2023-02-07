Read full article on original website
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie FosterTour Tyler TexasMineola, TX
Tour Tyler Texas to see art by Adrienne Stine an abstract expressionist fine artist at the Hinds Fine Art GalleyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kilgore ISD recognizes first all-Black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore recognized a special group of men who made basketball history for the city 50 years ago during a basketball game Tuesday evening. For Derek Winkley, basketball is more than just a sport. "It's everything that you can mix in and then friendship, long lasting friendship,"...
Henderson High School alumnus returns to become head football coach
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to story, originally aired on Oct. 3, 2022. Henderson ISD announced a new head football coach for Henderson High School at a special board meeting Tuesday. Starting Monday, Clay Baker returns to his alma mater to become a full time coach...
Class 4A Football: Carthage, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore players earn top honors
Carthage’s unbeaten run to a ninth state championship for the program earned the Bulldogs two top honors and numerous selections overall with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A State Football Team. Bulldog quarterback Connor Cuff was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Scott...
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree
Webster’s career high leads Tigers over Pine Tree News Staff Tue, 02/07/2023 - 22:19 Image PHOTO BY JOHN WHITTEN Body The Mount Pleasant Tigers took...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: East Texas schools honor desegregation 50 years later
TYLER, Texas — Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka was a 1954 landmark Supreme Court ruling that led to the end of racial segregation in schools. Like other parts of the country, the ruling had a ripple effect in East Texas. It took Tatum ISD 13 years to integrate Mayflower High into the district.
Mahomes Mania: How Whitehouse is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is celebrating their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes, in honor of the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl this weekend. Businesses all across Whitehouse are rallying behind Patrick Mahomes, including the Lace Tribe Boutique. The boutique sells Chiefs game day gear and are selling out daily.
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Attracting birds to your garden
TYLER, Texas — In this week's edition of Mastering Your Garden, the Smith County Master Gardeners tell us how to attract birds to your garden.
Students showcase their animals, ag projects at 15th annual Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas — Several students are showcasing their hard work, their animals and agriculture projects this week at the Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard ISD's FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory. This is the 15th year for the Smith County Youth Expo, an annual event where local FFA...
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
Business Beat: Whataburger in Whitehouse, Cane's in Tyler open; JumpShot expands hours
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here. The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
