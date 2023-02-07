ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Why Aren’t Fans Allowed at Tonight’s Tyler High School Basketball Game?

Why are no fans going to be allowed to attend the Tyler, Texas basketball game between the Tyler High School Lions and Texarkana's Texas High?. A post shared on the Tyler ISD Athletics Facebook page announced that no fans would be allowed to be in attendance, at least in person, at tonight's 7 p.m. basketball game between Texas High in Texarkana, Texas, and the Tyler High School Lions.
inforney.com

No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball

No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
CBS19

Mahomes Mania: How Whitehouse is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is celebrating their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes, in honor of the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl this weekend. Businesses all across Whitehouse are rallying behind Patrick Mahomes, including the Lace Tribe Boutique. The boutique sells Chiefs game day gear and are selling out daily.
KLTV

Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
CW33

Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”
Classic Rock 96.1

Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
KETK / FOX51 News

CBS19

CBS19

Officials searching for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a missing teen. According to the SSPD, authorities are searching for 16-year-old Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Police say Copeland stands 5'11 and weighs 144 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
