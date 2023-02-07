A private search and recovery team has began its thorough trawling of the River Wyre as part of the search for Nicola Bulley.This video shows specialists with Specialist Group International setting up their boats and equipment and entering the river.They will use state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the water in the area it is feared the mother may have fallen in.Nicola Bulley has been missing since Friday, 27 January, after she disappeared while walking her dog along the river path.She was seen dropping her children off to school that morning.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of WyreNicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day

3 DAYS AGO