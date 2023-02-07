Read full article on original website
Top Benefits of Buying a Used Deck Boat
Hello World! Welcome Friends! A used deck boat has some advantages over brand-new boats. One advantage is that they are relatively inexpensive. Another benefit is that they are designed to be functional. For example, you can purchase an old fishing boat that has already been repurposed for use as an outboard motor.
Sometimes all it takes is a set of fresh eyes. Designer Chris Lane penned a superyacht concept as the final project for his college degree several years ago. The 164-footer, which Lane called Aegir, is both fresh and buildable. Named after the Viking god of the sea, Aegir centers around Scandinavian-inspired design, with a sauna, plunge pool and Scandinavian-sourced wood. Lane pictured the explorer in the cruising grounds of the Norwegian fjords where parts of the vessel’s mirrored glass superstructure reflects the dramatic landscape. The yacht even has a cozy observation snug tucked into the bow for viewing the Northern Lights. “I...
This woman is brave for more reasons than one.
Like something straight out of the Jaws franchise, an angler caught the wild moment a high-flying shark flew out of the water and landed on their boat. The moment took place last August off the coast of Maine. Check out the shark getting massive air in the clip below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIay2KFfGpc.
A private search and recovery team has began its thorough trawling of the River Wyre as part of the search for Nicola Bulley.This video shows specialists with Specialist Group International setting up their boats and equipment and entering the river.They will use state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the water in the area it is feared the mother may have fallen in.Nicola Bulley has been missing since Friday, 27 January, after she disappeared while walking her dog along the river path.She was seen dropping her children off to school that morning.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of WyreNicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day
