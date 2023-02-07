ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Glenn Wilkins

5 Tips To Help With Rising Rent

If you have been living in Raleigh, NC for the past 3 years likely you’ve seen your rent almost double in price. Rising rent prices can be a real burden on tenants, especially when your job doesn’t increase your paycheck along side of your rising rent. This cycle has made it difficult to find affordable housing and leading to increased financial stress. But there are ways to deal with the issue and protect your pocketbook. Here are a few tips for navigating the housing market in the face of rising rent prices.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh approves immediate help for those at risk of homelessness

RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID relief funds will help keep a roof overhead for families in Raleigh who suddenly find themselves out on the streets or who are on the brink of becoming homeless. The goal of this new emergency assistance program is to help at least 145 people who...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake schools superintendent announces retirement

CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore — who guided the state’s biggest public school system through the Covid-19 pandemic, grappling with online learning and staff shortages — said Thursday that she will retire at the end of the school year. Moore...
CARY, NC
country1037fm.com

One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love

Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Red means stop, green means go, but NCSU researchers propose fourth signal color for autonomous vehicles

RALEIGH – At a traffic light, red means stop and green means go. But transportation engineers at North Carolina State University are now proposing a “white light,” which would enable autonomous vehicles to help control traffic flow – and let human drivers know what’s going on. In computational simulations, the new approach significantly improves travel time through intersections and reduces fuel consumption.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour

Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Top 80 Triangle area grocery deals valid Feb. 8-14

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of 80 top grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week including chicken breast, ground beef, chicken wings, hot dogs, avocados, asparagus, tomatoes, cheese, chips, salsa, dips, peanuts, ice cream, hot dog buns and more!
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets

People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
