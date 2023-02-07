Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
How RTP Brought Diversity To Our CommunityGlenn WilkinsDurham, NC
Related
5 Tips To Help With Rising Rent
If you have been living in Raleigh, NC for the past 3 years likely you’ve seen your rent almost double in price. Rising rent prices can be a real burden on tenants, especially when your job doesn’t increase your paycheck along side of your rising rent. This cycle has made it difficult to find affordable housing and leading to increased financial stress. But there are ways to deal with the issue and protect your pocketbook. Here are a few tips for navigating the housing market in the face of rising rent prices.
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
cbs17
Raleigh is #1 most affordable capital city, 2nd best state capital in the US, according to new study
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the most affordable state capital in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study, 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, ranked Raleigh the second best capital city in the country. It ranked Austin, Texas as the...
WRAL
Raleigh approves immediate help for those at risk of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID relief funds will help keep a roof overhead for families in Raleigh who suddenly find themselves out on the streets or who are on the brink of becoming homeless. The goal of this new emergency assistance program is to help at least 145 people who...
Wake schools superintendent announces retirement
CARY, N.C. — Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore — who guided the state’s biggest public school system through the Covid-19 pandemic, grappling with online learning and staff shortages — said Thursday that she will retire at the end of the school year. Moore...
Property tax rise in Alamance County raises concern with homeowners
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, some homeowners in Alamance County are fired up. They're concerned about property taxes. A few people reached out to WFMY News 2 claiming the tax rate went 79% over the past six years. Is that true?. No, Alamance County leaders say the tax...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love
Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
Red means stop, green means go, but NCSU researchers propose fourth signal color for autonomous vehicles
RALEIGH – At a traffic light, red means stop and green means go. But transportation engineers at North Carolina State University are now proposing a “white light,” which would enable autonomous vehicles to help control traffic flow – and let human drivers know what’s going on. In computational simulations, the new approach significantly improves travel time through intersections and reduces fuel consumption.
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour
Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
tourcounsel.com
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
Top 80 Triangle area grocery deals valid Feb. 8-14
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of 80 top grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week including chicken breast, ground beef, chicken wings, hot dogs, avocados, asparagus, tomatoes, cheese, chips, salsa, dips, peanuts, ice cream, hot dog buns and more!
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
cbs17
Duke hospitals to increase security with new weapons detection systems
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Don’t bring weapons to the hospital. That’s the message from Duke Health. Weapons detection systems will soon be installed at Duke University Hospital, as well as, Duke Raleigh and Duke Regional. “We have a weapon-free campus; we want to make sure we protect...
WRAL
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated
After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
WRAL
Locals owe Durham nearly $700,000 in unpaid parking tickets
People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. People are not paying their parking tickets in Durham - and it's costing the city a lot of money. Reporter: Sarah KruegerWeb Editor: Heather LeahPhotographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
WRAL
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated
The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
$747 million Powerball jackpot makes top 5
Monday's potential winner can claim the jackpot as a $747 million annuity, or $403.1 million in cash as a lump sum.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools expands program aimed at empowering students of color
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In October, eager young faces filled the cafeteria at Spring Valley Elementary. The young girls were there to learn more about the We Are QUEENS program. Just like Luc LiMarroquin and other students did at Holt Elementary School a couple of weeks earlier. “I actually...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0