CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
MLive.com
Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs
Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in February 2023: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in February 2023.There are a ton of online clearance deals to shop at Walmart this week. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 65% off -- while they last. Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now. ...
Walmart spring sale: The best deals on iRobot vacuums, Apple watches, more
Walmart has released a flurry of deals for shoppers just ahead of spring. The retail giant is having a “Spring Into Savings Sale” with major discounts storewide, including home goods and kitchen essentials. Most notable from the spring sale was the big price drops on robot vacuums from...
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Walmart clearance deals: This week’s best discounts on TVs, snowblowers, car seats and more
Walmart is offering big clearance markdowns this week with many deals online. Shoppers can find top products and essentials in Walmart’s clearance section from several departments, including home goods, electronics and fashion. They also can take advantage of the clearance department’s rollback deals on various products across Walmart’s product...
How To Find Walmart's Best Hidden Clearance Deals On Home Goods
Walmart's known for its low prices and home selection, but did you know there's a way to unearth even more hidden deals? To do so, all you need is your phone.
Walmart flash deal of the day: Save $150 on this foldable treadmill for your home gym
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Today's Walmart flash deal pick is this SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. The SuperFit treadmill works as both a running treadmill...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 8: Apple Watch Series 7 $299, iMac $789, Shark AI Robot Vacuum $199 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of today's top finds include 30% off LifeCard thin power bank, 65% off a Google Nest doorbell, $400 off a Lenovo 14" Slim 9 multi-touch laptop, 39% off a 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV and more.
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Engadget
DJI's $369 Mini 2 SE drone can fly up to 10km away
It's a modest upgrade to the Mini SE. The rumors were true, DJI is releasing a new Mini 2 SE drone that features a couple of upgrades over the company’s existing entry-level drone. Most notably, DJI has equipped the Mini 2 SE with its in-house OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, meaning the drone can now effectively fly more than twice as far away as the original Mini SE. That model’s “Enhanced WiFi” system limited its range to up to 4km. The new system should also maintain a more stable video feed at greater distances. That said, the addition of OcuSync 2.0 might not be as valuable as the numbers suggest. Most jurisdictions require that you maintain a visual line of sight with your drone, and with a UAV as small as the Mini 2 SE, it’s very likely you’ll lose sight of it long before you get a chance to fly it 10km away.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung S95C: 77-inch QD-OLED Smart TV launches for US$4,499.99 with soundbar pre-order discounts
Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the S95C, a QD-OLED Smart TV that debuted last month during CES 2023. To recap, the Samsung S95C is only available in a 77-inch screen size for now. According to Samsung, the Smart TV peaks at 2,000 nits while outputting natively at 4K and 120 Hz. However, the panel is capable of running at 144 Hz.
The ultimate Samsung party speaker is 70% off at Walmart just in time for the big game
The Samsung MX-ST40B sound tower is a 4.7-star-rated sound tower that delivers excellent sound quality -- and right now you can get it for 70% off before the big game.The sound tower features a built-in battery, so you can take it wherever the party travels to. You can also connect two smart devices simultaneously, so no one person has to be in charge of the music. It offers high-power bi-directional sound and LED party lights. "This device did not disappoint," writes one Walmart reviewer. [It} delivers a rich, quality sound from my television. The bass is solid and the dialogue...
How to pair your Wear OS smartwatch with a new phone without resetting it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wear OS smartwatches are among the best Android smartwatches. They're also straightforward to pair and set up when using them for the first time. When you get a new phone or reset your existing one, you have to reset your smartwatch, which means losing the customization and setup you've done on your timepiece. The standard process requires you to factory reset your smartwatch before it can be paired again.
Engadget
OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet
OnePlus is finally ready to take the wraps off its first tablet, and it's just different enough that it might be worth considering in a sea of Android slates. The OnePlus Pad revolves around an 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate — this might be your pick if you're a gamer or avid reader. The design also stands out with an easier-to-grip "2.5D" edge and a central camera hump you're less likely to cover with your fingers.
AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 right now on Amazon
There was recently a big AirPods Pro sale at Verizon that dropped Apple’s 2nd-generation model down to $200. Unfortunately, however, that deal wasn’t around for very long so there’s a good chance that many of our readers missed it. The good news is that you have another...
Phone Arena
One of the best Google Pixel Buds Pro deals ever is back with a vengeance
Pretty much every single product made by Google is on sale at a special price across the US right now, but if the search giant's in-house smartphones and smartwatch don't impress you much for some reason, perhaps the most advanced Pixel Buds yet can get the job done. As their...
JBL Charge 5 vs Flip 5: which five-star Bluetooth speaker is best for you?
Both JBL's Flip and Charge speakers offer portability, Bluetooth and waterproofness in one great package, but which one is best for you?
TrustedReviews
The AirPods Pro 2 keep dropping in price at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on offer again over at Amazon, giving you arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market for a cut down price. We weren’t surprised to find that the AirPods Pro 2 were “the best all-round earbuds available” for iPhone users when we reviewed them back in October. However, we have been ever so slightly surprised to see how quickly they’ve received the discount treatment.
Engadget
Apple's retail staff is reportedly testing its 'buy now, pay later' service
The Apple Pay feature will let customers split the cost of purchases. Apple has expanded the internal testing for its Pay service's buy now, pay later feature to include its retail employees, according to Bloomberg. When the tech giant's experimental features make their way to its retail staff, that's typically a sign that it's going to be released in the near future. Apple Store workers started testing the company's credit card in 2019 a month before it became available, and staff at its HQ visitor center tested Tap to Pay shortly before the first partner companies like Square and PayPal launched support for the payment solution.
