Yes, masks reduce the risk of spreading COVID, despite a review saying they don't
The question of whether and to what extent face masks work to prevent respiratory infections such as COVID and influenza has split the scientific community for decades. Although there is strong evidence face masks significantly reduce transmission of such infections both in health-care settings and in the community, some experts do not agree. An updated Cochrane Review published last week is the latest to suggest face masks don’t work in the community. However there are problems with the review’s methodology and its underpinning assumptions about transmission. The Cochrane Review combined randomised controlled trials (RCTs) using meta-analysis. RCTs test an intervention...
Millions of Fabuloso cleaning products recalled over possible bacterial contamination
Nearly 5 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria may have contaminated some of the products.
contagionlive.com
Antidepressants Appear to Facilitate Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotics are apparently not the only widely used pharmaceuticals that can induce emergence of treatment resistant bacteria. Antidepressants appeared to induce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as well as “persistence” in ostensibly susceptible bacteria, in a multifaceted assessment of bacterial cultures challenged by antibiotics after exposure to clinically relevant concentrations of antidepressants.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals three or four doses of mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing omicron infection
An international research team has provided one of the first real-world estimates of vaccine effectiveness against omicron infections, irrespective of symptoms or severity. From a serological survey of 5,310 blood donors and other volunteers, the researchers estimated that three doses of the Comirnaty or CoronaVac vaccines were, respectively, 48% or 30% effective in preventing omicron infection shortly after vaccination, further improving shortly after a fourth dose.
MedicalXpress
Urine-diverting toilets expel fewer virus particles than traditional toilets, study suggests
Parents often give their children useful advice: Wash your hands, cover your cough and put the toilet lid down before flushing. Now, researchers reporting in ACS ES&T Water address that last bit of wisdom, demonstrating that each flush can spit out thousands of virus particles from infected waste. However, the team says this amount of virus won't always lead to an infection, and urine-diverting toilets can reduce a person's exposure compared to traditional systems.
Despite recent widespread illness in US, Covid-19, flu and RSV are not a concern for most, survey finds
Respiratory viruses -- including the flu, RSV and the virus that causes Covid-19 -- are not a serious concern for most of the US public, even though they're still affecting many, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Medagadget.com
Antibacterial Peptide Spray Safe for Use on Wounds
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have developed an antimicrobial spray that is safe to use on wounds and in the body, including as an antimicrobial coating on implantable or in-dwelling devices, such as urinary catheters. The technology is not based on harsh chemical antiseptics or antibiotic drugs that could aggravate tissue or result in microbial drug resistance. Instead, it employs antimicrobial peptides that are naturally produced by the mammalian immune system. These peptides are effective in killing microbes, but are typically considered too unstable for use as an antiseptic. However, these researchers bonded the peptides to hydrogel particles to increase their stability, yielding an effective antimicrobial material that appears to be safe for use in the body.
Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner recalled due to risk of exposure to bacteria
The popular multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso has been recalled. On Feb. 8, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a press release stating that the products “contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.”. The release says individuals with...
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Manufacturer recalls eye drops after possible link to bacterial infections
The producer of a brand of over-the-counter eye drops is recalling the product after a possible link to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, U.S. health officials said Thursday. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against the use of EzriCare Artificial...
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Patients Referred for Patch Testing with Hand and Foot Dermatitis
The following is a summary of “Hand and foot dermatitis in patients referred for patch testing: Analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group Data, 2001-2018,” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatology by Silverberg, et al. Atopic dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis were just...
physiciansweekly.com
Response of Very Preterm Infants’ Oscillatory Mechanics to Inhaled Bronchodilators
The following is a summary of “Oscillatory Mechanics Response to Inhaled Bronchodilators in Very Preterm Infants: A Retrospective Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rigotti, et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the forced oscillation technique’s (FOT) short-term repeatability, evaluate the lung...
technologynetworks.com
Antibiotic Re-Engineering Aids Fight Against Resistant Superbugs
RMIT scientists have created a new type of antibiotic that can be rapidly re-engineered to avoid resistance by dangerous superbugs. Developed by PhD candidate Priscila Cardoso and principal supervisor Dr Céline Valéry from RMIT’s School of Health and Biosciences, the antibiotic has a simple design that allows it to be produced quickly and cost-effectively in a lab.
Wearable button allows doctors to monitor discharged hospital patients remotely
Created by Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, it can measure over 20 vital early signs of illness, including patients' heart rate, skin temperature, respiratory rate and other symptomatic data.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months after second dose, finds study
Vaccine protection against severe outcomes from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) lasts at least six months after the second dose, but protection is lower for older patients, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Yuchen Wei, Ph.D., from the Chinese University of Hong Kong,...
How your creaking joints could be a sign of something serious – and when to see your GP
MANY people put their creaking joints down to old age - but it could be a sign of something more serious. Symptoms can be dependent on your activity levels and even the weather and is usually nothing to worry about. But sometimes, creaking joints can indicate something more serious. The...
Covid: Scientists reveal ‘perfect’ room layout to prevent spread of virus
The ‘optimal layout’ for an isolation room to contain the spread of Covid has been created following tests at a London hospital.The room was designed by researchers at Imperial College London to reduce the risk of infection for health care staff as far as possible. Researchers used a state-of-the-art fluid model to simulate the transmission of the virus within an isolation room at the Royal Brompton Hospital in Chelsea, west London.They found that the area of highest risk of infection is above a patient’s bed at a height of 0.7 to two metres, where the highest concentration of Covid is...
MedicalXpress
Study finds use of methotrexate is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer
The immunosuppressive drug methotrexate (MTX) can be linked to an elevated risk of three types of skin cancer, a new study by University of Gothenburg researchers shows. Patients receiving the drug include those with moderate to severe psoriasis; but in this particular patient group, a risk increase was only observed for basal cell carcinoma.
