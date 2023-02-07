ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Shaved ice shop Suzy Sno on the move in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Snowballs are rolling into a former cupcake bakery in Carytown. Shaved ice shop Suzy Sno, a concept by Ruby Scoops ice cream shop owner Rabia Kamara, is relocating to 3423 W. Cary St. in Carytown. It’s expected to open in March in the storefront formerly occupied by Tipsy Cupcakes RVA, the now-shuttered sweets shop that sold booze-infused cupcakes. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

