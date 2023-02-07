Shaved ice shop Suzy Sno on the move in Richmond

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO