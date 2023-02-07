ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Can You Ever Recover From Brain Injuries?

A brain injury doesn’t have to prevent you from living everyday life. Your body’s ability to heal can help you recover from an injury. There are treatment options and a timeline for recovery. Neuroplasticity Helps Recovery. The brain can change itself, a concept called neuroplasticity. This ability to...
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
Healthline

How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?

While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
psychreg.org

Do These 6 Things to Keep Dementia at Bay

Alzheimer’s disease is largely a preventable disease, and we know quite a lot about what people need to do to help prevent it. So says Professor David Smith, former Deputy Head of the Faculty of Medical Science at the University of Oxford, who is one of a team of world-leading prevention experts at the Food for the Brain Foundation.
MedicalXpress

Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment

Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals three or four doses of mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing omicron infection

An international research team has provided one of the first real-world estimates of vaccine effectiveness against omicron infections, irrespective of symptoms or severity. From a serological survey of 5,310 blood donors and other volunteers, the researchers estimated that three doses of the Comirnaty or CoronaVac vaccines were, respectively, 48% or 30% effective in preventing omicron infection shortly after vaccination, further improving shortly after a fourth dose.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Considering cataract surgery and reduction of dementia in Europe

The procedure facilitates an independent life, better care and fewer costs. Dementia is a progressive deterioration in cognitive function not related to normal ageing and secondary to different diseases. It results from various diseases and injuries affecting the brain. The most commonly affected areas include memory, visuospatial function, perception, orientation, language, attention and problem solving.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures

Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
teenink.com

Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)
Medical News Today

What to know about aphasia after stroke

A stroke can damage the areas of the brain that deal with language processing. Following a stroke, someone may have aphasia, which affects their ability to communicate and speak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. , someone in the United States has a stroke. It is...

