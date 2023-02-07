Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)

2 DAYS AGO