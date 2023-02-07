One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO