(Undated) – If you are interested in a career in corrections put February 25th on your schedule. According to Illinois Department of Corrections Public Information Officer, Naomi Puzzello, a Correctional Officer Trainee screening will be held at Richland County High School in Olney on February 25th. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or national of the United States, permanent U.S. resident, or registered alien who is authorized to work in the United States, and who is at least 18 years old with a High School Diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Those interested are first asked to apply at Illinois.gov/idoc before attending the screening. Sign-in will run from 7:30 am-8:30 am. Those attending the screening should plan on being at the school until at least 5 pm on the 25th.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO