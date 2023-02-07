ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

United Kingdom and Japan agree to deploy military forces in both countries

The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed on a defense plan that will allow the deployment of national military forces between the two countries in order to accelerate security cooperation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will sign this "historic agreement" with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, culminating years...
The Independent

Trade Secretary heads to Mexico hoping to make progress on ‘post-Brexit wins’

The Business and Trade Secretary will head to Mexico hoping to make progress on “post-Brexit wins” by pushing for new trading arrangements for the UK.On a two-day visit to Mexico City, Kemi Badenoch will hold talks with counterparts to discuss the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).With Britain outside the European Union, it can sign its own trade deals.One of the major post-Brexit deals ministers have pinned their hopes on is joining the 11-country bloc made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.I’m here to push...
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
Phys.org

China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade

In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Xi Jinping says China’s ‘miraculous’ development shows ‘modernisation does not equal Westernisation’

China’s rapid economic development busted the myth “modernization equals Westernisation”, Xi Jinping said in his first policy speech since securing an unprecedented third term as president.China “achieved a historic breakthrough” and took a “historic leap” to become the world’s second largest economy with the help of Chinese-style modernisation, Mr Xi said on Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.“Chinese-style modernisation breaks the myth of ‘modernization equals Westernisation,’” he said at the meeting.“Chinese-style modernization has set a good example for developing countries to move towards modernisation independently and provided them with a new choice,” he added. It was his first...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy