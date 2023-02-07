Read full article on original website
United Kingdom and Japan agree to deploy military forces in both countries
The United Kingdom and Japan have agreed on a defense plan that will allow the deployment of national military forces between the two countries in order to accelerate security cooperation. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will sign this "historic agreement" with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, culminating years...
China objects to more nuclear sub talks among UK, U.S, Australia
BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China "firmly objects" to further cooperation between Britain, U.S. and Australia on nuclear submarines, its foreign ministry said in a regular briefing on Friday.
Trade Secretary heads to Mexico hoping to make progress on ‘post-Brexit wins’
The Business and Trade Secretary will head to Mexico hoping to make progress on “post-Brexit wins” by pushing for new trading arrangements for the UK.On a two-day visit to Mexico City, Kemi Badenoch will hold talks with counterparts to discuss the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).With Britain outside the European Union, it can sign its own trade deals.One of the major post-Brexit deals ministers have pinned their hopes on is joining the 11-country bloc made up of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.I’m here to push...
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again
The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
Ahead of vote, Nigeria's Buhari sets transition to a new leader in motion
LAGOS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election.
Xi Jinping Rejects 'Westernization,' Says 'Chinese-Style Modernization' More Efficient Than Capitalism
Chinese President Xi Jinping rejected any need to "westernize" and told officials that China must find a way to modernize that is both more efficient than capitalism and better protects social justice. What Happened: Xi, in a speech to senior officials — including all the other members of the Standing...
Xi Jinping says China’s ‘miraculous’ development shows ‘modernisation does not equal Westernisation’
China’s rapid economic development busted the myth “modernization equals Westernisation”, Xi Jinping said in his first policy speech since securing an unprecedented third term as president.China “achieved a historic breakthrough” and took a “historic leap” to become the world’s second largest economy with the help of Chinese-style modernisation, Mr Xi said on Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.“Chinese-style modernisation breaks the myth of ‘modernization equals Westernisation,’” he said at the meeting.“Chinese-style modernization has set a good example for developing countries to move towards modernisation independently and provided them with a new choice,” he added. It was his first...
French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources
PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said.
African democracy on the line as ‘bellwether’ Nigeria goes to polls
Presidential election comes as fuel shortages and currency woes take toll on continent’s most populous country
Opposition in majority in key Solomon Islands province after anti-China leader ousted
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The opposition has taken a majority in the assembly of the most populous Solomon Islands province after Daniel Suidani, a vocal critic of the country's relationship with China, lost a no-confidence vote, an adviser to the ousted leader said on Wednesday.
War with China over Taiwan is likely in 2025, warns U.S. General Mike Minihan: ‘I hope I am wrong’
China and the U.S. will probably go to war over Taiwan in 2025, believes U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan. The U.S. and China will likely be at war over Taiwan in 2025, a high-ranking American military officer has warned. U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan outlined the series of...
