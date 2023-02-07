Read full article on original website
Crawford County Rec Center Civic Interest
(Undated) — If you missed this morning’s Civic Interest with Bill Sandiford regarding the Crawford County Recreation Center, find it below. The recreation center which is being built on the campus of Lincoln Trail College will operate independently and will include a child watch area for members, a multisport court, an indoor walking track, a large space for free weights and strength equipment, a cycling studio, and cardio equipment. The five-million-dollar – 40,000 sq. ft. project is set to open by August.
Lawrence County to Hold Solid Waste Public Hearing
(Lawrenceville) – Lawrence County residents are encouraged to attend a public hearing this afternoon. The hearing is for a proposed solid waste ordinance being considered by the county. The ordinance is about the proper handling and disposal of scrap and waste materials in unincorporated areas of the county. The County Board will be holding the public hearing in the board meeting room at the Lawrence County Courthouse beginning at 4 pm.
Mandatory Athletic Code Meeting Announced at RHS
(Robinson) – Robinson High School athletes and parents of athletes are reminded about the upcoming mandatory Athletic Code Meeting. According to RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, the meeting will be held Wednesday, February 15th at 5:15 pm in the RHS Cafetorium. Athletes and their parents must attend if they have not already attended a meeting this school year and intend to play Spring sports. Apple reminds athletes and their parents that you only have to attend one meeting per year.
CMH Announces New ER Doctor Partnership
(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital has officially announced a new partnership for physician staffing in the Emergency Department. According to CMH CEO, Doug Florkowski, the hospital is excited about the partnership with Western Healthcare and he believes it’s going to be a great fit for both CMH and the community. Privately owned and operated, Western Healthcare was established in Dallas, Texas in 2008. With its primary focus on emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia, Western Healthcare supports more than 2,000 clients across the United States. Florkowski says the physicians have expressed a real interest in getting to know the community, culture, and residents and are committed to delivering the excellent care the patients of CMH expect.
IDOC Announces Trainee Screening
(Undated) – If you are interested in a career in corrections put February 25th on your schedule. According to Illinois Department of Corrections Public Information Officer, Naomi Puzzello, a Correctional Officer Trainee screening will be held at Richland County High School in Olney on February 25th. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or national of the United States, permanent U.S. resident, or registered alien who is authorized to work in the United States, and who is at least 18 years old with a High School Diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Those interested are first asked to apply at Illinois.gov/idoc before attending the screening. Sign-in will run from 7:30 am-8:30 am. Those attending the screening should plan on being at the school until at least 5 pm on the 25th.
Help the RHS “Souper Bowl” of Caring
(Robinson) — The RHS Boys will be back on the hardwood tonight for a home game against Terre Haute North. According to RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, if you bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the front gate you can get in free. She says tonight’s event is an opportunity to help the RHS Souper Bowl of Caring. All donations will go to our local food pantries.
Lady Maroons Fall to North Clay
(Robinson) — The RHS Lady Maroons wrapped up the regular season last night with a loss to North Clay 65-55. With the loss, the girls fall to 19-8 overall. The Lady Maroons will be back on the hardwood Monday night in Regional action from Flora.
