Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
N Street bridge work near Civic Center extended
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled to be completed today but has been extended. Crews will continue the closure of the bridge through tomorrow but will open access through the weekend until Tuesday. All work schedules are tentative and weather dependent.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs URA/SW Travel and Tourism release 2022 reports
February 8, 2023 — The Downtown Rock Springs URA Annual and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism released their 2022 annual reports Tuesday. The report showed 18 new businesses opened in the downtown area in 2022. Also, 18 private buildings were restored or updated last year. A press release from...
wyo4news.com
Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
wyo4news.com
Record breaking night for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Memorial Hospital Foundation was able to host their annual Red Tie Gala in person for the first time in three years. The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Before the event was even held, it was sold out. The Red Tie Gala had a total of 500 seats, all of which were filled during the event. This included tickets for the CanAm raffle and the Red Tie Gala event itself. Those that were not able to attend could still bid online for the silent auction.
wyo4news.com
City Councils to meet tonight in regular sessions
February 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. In Rock Springs, agenda items include 2022 annual reports from the Rock Springs URA, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Joint Powers Communication board.
wyo4news.com
Patrick George McCalvy (May 8, 1947 – February 1, 2023)
Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy, 75, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.
wyo4news.com
Local monthly child car seat inspections announced
Is your child’s car seat properly installed and fastened? From incorrect installation to improperly routed seat belts, loose harnessing, incorrect shoulder strapping, or failing to use the top tether, setting up a car seat the right way is more difficult than some realize. To help parents and caregivers navigate...
wyo4news.com
Sheryl Lavon Campbell (May 31, 1950 – February 4, 2023)
Sheryl Lavon Campbell was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2023. Sheryl was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 31, 1950, to the late Billy Lumsden and Irene Hysell. She...
wyo4news.com
Rita M. Vigil (February 2, 1939 – February 5, 2023)
Rita M. Vigil, 84, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Standard Motor donates $500 to local 4-H Dog Club
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Spirits are high as a local 4-H Dog Club received a generous $500 donation from Standard Motor/Refresh Auto Credit. With a fun fundraiser happening all next week, Standard Motor jumped on the opportunity to help the kids out by donating. On top of the new...
wyo4news.com
Joran Michael Cochran (April 19, 2004 – February 3, 2023)
Our beloved Joran (“JoJo”) Michael Cochran left this earth on February 3, 2023, shattering the hearts of his family. Joran was welcomed into the world by his loving parents, Kari and Mike, on April 19, 2004, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended Overland Elementary, where his Papa was the principal. He became a big brother in 2011. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2022.
Comments / 0