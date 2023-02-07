ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Local monthly child car seat inspections announced

Is your child’s car seat properly installed and fastened? From incorrect installation to improperly routed seat belts, loose harnessing, incorrect shoulder strapping, or failing to use the top tether, setting up a car seat the right way is more difficult than some realize. To help parents and caregivers navigate...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

City Councils to meet tonight in regular sessions

February 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. In Rock Springs, agenda items include 2022 annual reports from the Rock Springs URA, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Joint Powers Communication board.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Record breaking night for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Memorial Hospital Foundation was able to host their annual Red Tie Gala in person for the first time in three years. The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Before the event was even held, it was sold out. The Red Tie Gala had a total of 500 seats, all of which were filled during the event. This included tickets for the CanAm raffle and the Red Tie Gala event itself. Those that were not able to attend could still bid online for the silent auction.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Bringing awareness about student homelessness in Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Commerce Bank is partnering with the Rock Springs High School Outreach Program to help students that are either borderline homeless or homeless in the community. They are naming the program “Project Hope” to aid those that need assistance in the school district. This program is to help assist our children and give them a chance in school and life.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Two People Injured in Green River House Fire Saturday

GREEN RIVER — Two Green River residents sustained minor injuries during a house fire that completely destroyed the structure on Fawn Circle late Saturday morning. The Green River Fire Department, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance all responded to the report of a large structure fire around 11:20 a.m.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Patrick George McCalvy (May 8, 1947 – February 1, 2023)

Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy, 75, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Standard Motor donates $500 to local 4-H Dog Club

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Spirits are high as a local 4-H Dog Club received a generous $500 donation from Standard Motor/Refresh Auto Credit. With a fun fundraiser happening all next week, Standard Motor jumped on the opportunity to help the kids out by donating. On top of the new...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Frozen pipes arising due to extremely low temperatures

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County experienced frigid temperatures this past week with lows in the negatives and wind chills topping it off. With temperatures like this, many plumbers and HVAC technicians were kept busy with freezing pipes in both commercial and residential areas. Although that Arctic blast cold front has passed, negative temperatures come and go, especially in Wyoming. It is important to know the steps and tricks to make sure your pipes stay unfroze and work accordingly.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Rita M. Vigil (February 2, 1939 – February 5, 2023)

Rita M. Vigil, 84, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheryl Lavon Campbell (May 31, 1950 – February 4, 2023)

Sheryl Lavon Campbell was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2023. Sheryl was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 31, 1950, to the late Billy Lumsden and Irene Hysell. She...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Last day for Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today is the final day for 2023 Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions. All nominations can be sent to Green River High School Athletic Director, Tony Beardsley at [email protected]. The Green River Hall of Fame originally began in 2007 by Tom Wilson,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today

February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
GREEN RIVER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy