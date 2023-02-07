Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
capcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
capcity.news
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
wyo4news.com
Local monthly child car seat inspections announced
Is your child’s car seat properly installed and fastened? From incorrect installation to improperly routed seat belts, loose harnessing, incorrect shoulder strapping, or failing to use the top tether, setting up a car seat the right way is more difficult than some realize. To help parents and caregivers navigate...
Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Suspect In Wyoming Walmart Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a theft at the Rock Springs Walmart on January 30. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the above photo is...
wyo4news.com
City Councils to meet tonight in regular sessions
February 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River Councils will be in regular sessions tonight at 7 at their respective City Halls. In Rock Springs, agenda items include 2022 annual reports from the Rock Springs URA, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Joint Powers Communication board.
wyo4news.com
Record breaking night for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Memorial Hospital Foundation was able to host their annual Red Tie Gala in person for the first time in three years. The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Before the event was even held, it was sold out. The Red Tie Gala had a total of 500 seats, all of which were filled during the event. This included tickets for the CanAm raffle and the Red Tie Gala event itself. Those that were not able to attend could still bid online for the silent auction.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 8, 2023
Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Tonight – Mostly...
wyo4news.com
Bringing awareness about student homelessness in Rock Springs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Commerce Bank is partnering with the Rock Springs High School Outreach Program to help students that are either borderline homeless or homeless in the community. They are naming the program “Project Hope” to aid those that need assistance in the school district. This program is to help assist our children and give them a chance in school and life.
sweetwaternow.com
Two People Injured in Green River House Fire Saturday
GREEN RIVER — Two Green River residents sustained minor injuries during a house fire that completely destroyed the structure on Fawn Circle late Saturday morning. The Green River Fire Department, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance all responded to the report of a large structure fire around 11:20 a.m.
wyo4news.com
Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)
Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
wyo4news.com
Patrick George McCalvy (May 8, 1947 – February 1, 2023)
Patrick (Pat) George McCalvy, 75, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date at Fort Snelling, Minnesota.
wyo4news.com
Standard Motor donates $500 to local 4-H Dog Club
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Spirits are high as a local 4-H Dog Club received a generous $500 donation from Standard Motor/Refresh Auto Credit. With a fun fundraiser happening all next week, Standard Motor jumped on the opportunity to help the kids out by donating. On top of the new...
wyo4news.com
Frozen pipes arising due to extremely low temperatures
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County experienced frigid temperatures this past week with lows in the negatives and wind chills topping it off. With temperatures like this, many plumbers and HVAC technicians were kept busy with freezing pipes in both commercial and residential areas. Although that Arctic blast cold front has passed, negative temperatures come and go, especially in Wyoming. It is important to know the steps and tricks to make sure your pipes stay unfroze and work accordingly.
wyo4news.com
Rita M. Vigil (February 2, 1939 – February 5, 2023)
Rita M. Vigil, 84, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Sheryl Lavon Campbell (May 31, 1950 – February 4, 2023)
Sheryl Lavon Campbell was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on the early morning of Saturday, February 4, 2023. Sheryl was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on May 31, 1950, to the late Billy Lumsden and Irene Hysell. She...
wyo4news.com
Last day for Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today is the final day for 2023 Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions. All nominations can be sent to Green River High School Athletic Director, Tony Beardsley at [email protected]. The Green River Hall of Fame originally began in 2007 by Tom Wilson,...
wyo4news.com
Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today
February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
