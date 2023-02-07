Read full article on original website
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs
Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case
FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
Mount Pleasant man shot by police after allegedly aiming BB gun at them faces federal charges
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Over the weekend, a Mount Pleasant man allegedly drew a BB gun resembling an authentic firearm and pointed it at police. Officers responded by shooting the man once in his chest, and having survived the wound, he’s now facing criminal charges in federal court.
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe details weekend officer-involved shooting
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a suspect shot by a Saginaw Chippewa tribal police officer last weekend pointed a handgun before first. The suspect, who court documents identified as 32-year-old Gizhelp-Gimiwon Pego, was treated and released from an area hospital but remained in jail Tuesday while awaiting arraignment on several charges in U.S. District Court.
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5. Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident. He already was arraigned...
Saginaw Twp police speak about seriousness of active shooter calls
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. “Arrived on scene and we had to force entry into the school with a vehicle. Entry was gained into the school,” Saginaw Township Police Lt. Jim Rich said.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation
OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
‘I can breathe better,’ says Saginaw teen girl as robber who shot her in face goes to prison
SAGINAW, MI — As her 20th birthday nears, Ariana Flynn is facing the prospect of losing her teeth on her right side, a result of a robber shooting her in the face on New Year’s Eve in 2021. “Here it is 2023, and I’m still going through side...
Police respond to ‘hoax active shooter’ threat at Nouvel, other schools across state
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies responded to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday for reports of an active shooter. It ended up being a hoax, as police agencies responded to similar calls at schools across the state. While the threats appeared to be...
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
Hoaxer lied in claiming 2 shot inside of a Saginaw County high school, police say
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Police have released additional details regarding a hoax threat made against a Saginaw Township parochial school, one of several such threats made against schools across the state. At 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a person called Saginaw County Central Dispatch claiming an active shooter...
Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
