Saginaw County, MI

kisswtlz.com

Police Searching for Suspect after Traffic Stop Turns Up Guns and Drugs

Police are looking for a suspect who they say fled from a traffic stop in Saginaw early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for making an improper turn around 2:00 a.m. near Woodbridge and Congress, when the driver fled on foot.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case

FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe details weekend officer-involved shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a suspect shot by a Saginaw Chippewa tribal police officer last weekend pointed a handgun before first. The suspect, who court documents identified as 32-year-old Gizhelp-Gimiwon Pego, was treated and released from an area hospital but remained in jail Tuesday while awaiting arraignment on several charges in U.S. District Court.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in deadly Flint Township shooting faces 14 more charges

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors nearly doubled the number of charges against a 19-year-old accused of a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5. Court records show 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico is facing a total of 14 more charges from a separate incident. He already was arraigned...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Twp police speak about seriousness of active shooter calls

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. “Arrived on scene and we had to force entry into the school with a vehicle. Entry was gained into the school,” Saginaw Township Police Lt. Jim Rich said.
abc12.com

Six-vehicle crash leaves one person dead on U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 10 in Bay County. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on the U.S. 10 overpass near I-75 in Monitor Township. Michigan State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved. Investigators say...
BAY COUNTY, MI
94.1 Duke FM

School “swatting” incidents remain under investigation

OKEMOS, MI — Schools in nine Michigan counties were hit with phone calls claiming a student had a gun and was shooting other students yesterday morning. Law enforcement believes the calls were spoofed through Google to make them look like they came from schools in Okemos, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Muskegon, Portage, and Saginaw. Police say the caller had a heavy accent and claimed to be a teacher.
OKEMOS, MI
abc12.com

Mother of boys killed in Pulaski Street fire files $50 million lawsuit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of two boys who died after their house caught fire on Pulaski Street in Flint last spring filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, seeking $50 million. Crystal Cooper filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against the city of Flint, Flint Fire Department Sgt. Daniel Sniegocki and firefighter Michael Zlotek.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Man to serve 28 years in prison for assault, armed robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who shot a woman at a Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve in 2021 has been sentenced to at least 28 years in jail and will be required to pay court fines. James T. Johnson was charged with 12 felonies, including assault with...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
HOWELL, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
