FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO