Grand Parkway reopens following crash near Cypresswood, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — The Grand Parkway reopened heading west following a crash near Cypresswood. according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. The scene was cleared just after 11:15 a.m. interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across...
KHOU
North Freeway northbound reopens at Tidwell after chase ends in fiery crash
HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the North Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after TxDOT said a chase ended in a fiery crash. Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash. Houston Transtar reported three vehicles being involved. Check back for...
18-wheeler overturned after crash on East Freeway heading into downtown causing major delays
Two hours after the crash was reported, SkyEye video shows traffic backed up all the way to Heights Boulevard. We have your alternate routes.
KHOU
Big rig fire leads to delays on westbound lanes of I-10 near 610 Loop
HOUSTON — Delays are expected to last hours after a big rig caught fire on I-10 near N. Post Oak Road. The tanker caught fire just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Houston Transtar cameras showed the cabin of the 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by the Houston Fire Department.
cw39.com
Fire burns abandoned home in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Firefighters are battling heavy flames and smoke in an abandoned house in north Houston. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive near Antoine Drive. Crews on scene confirmed the property is an older house that was abandoned...
KHOU
Fight in northwest Houston ends with one man dead
Sgt. Michael Burrow said it appeared the two men knew each other. At this point, we don't know how the man died.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Rankin Road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash and another was injured Wednesday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Gonzalez, four vehicles were involved in the crash on Rankin Road near the North Freeway. One of the vehicles involved became fully engulfed in flames, Gonzalez said.
A Houston man’s body was found in a car at police impound. What happened?
James Martin was missing for days after another man was discovered dead at his home.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after 4-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man is dead after a four-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the crash, which was reported in the 500 block of Rankin Road around 4:30 p.m. According to deputies, four vehicles were involved in the crash and one was...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves person dead after 2 cars overturn on US-59 in Sugar Land, officials say
Sugar Land police said to avoid the US-59 area between Highway 90 and Dairy Ashford Road as they conduct the fatality investigation.
KHOU
City crews trying to restore water in west Houston
The outage is happening around Antoine Drive at West Tidwell Road. We're told water is out in the area and that crews are trying to get it restored.
HPD: One person in custody after chase ends in crash in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston. Police said the man is a burglary suspect and he led police on a chase that started in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway, which is near Fountain View Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash shut down US-59 near Highway 90, police say
SUGAR LAND – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Sugar Land Wednesday afternoon, according to officers. Sugar Land police responded to the crash located on the southbound mainlanes of U.S. Highway 59 between U.S. High 90 and Dairy Ashford around 4 p.m. Officers said two vehicles...
Water service restored in NW Houston after major leak caused outage impacting 2K customers, city says
HOUSTON — City crews started work Tuesday morning to repair a major leak that caused water outages in northwest Houston. According to the city, the outage impacted around 2,000 customers. Editor's note: The above video was posted before the leak had been fixed. Houston Public Works gave an update...
One man dead, another questioned after fight in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead and another man was detained after a fight in northeast Houston Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Bertwood Street near the intersection of Tidwell and Homestead. HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said one of the men was dead at...
'I wasn’t letting him go' | Video shows dramatic rescue of Houston firefighter after roof collapses
HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter is facing a long road to recovery after a roof that he was on collapsed as he fought a fire over the weekend. Around 10:30 a.m. on February 4th, Houston Fire Ladder 26 responded to an apartment complex fire on Telephone Road. Among those working the fire was Firefighter Donovan Apiag, 26.
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
KHOU
Hotel clerk armed with handgun stops rifle-carrying robber, HPD says
HOUSTON — A hotel clerk armed with a handgun managed to scare away a robber who was armed with a rifle at a hotel off the Katy Freeway last month, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened on Jan. 16 around 7 a.m. at a hotel off the...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
Drivers using toll road and have $500 in unpaid tolls, beware
If you don't think there is a way deputies can spot your car among all the other drivers, think again. Here is how they'll find you.
