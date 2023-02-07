ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

David Shipley
2d ago

I agree with no medical treatment until 18, psychological yes if needed.After they turn 18 they get to live with their choices.

Larry Fearing
2d ago

January 6th trespassers have been arrested and prosecuted and sent to prison for many years. these trespassers should also be arrested and put in prison. and these people are the true insurrectionist

Weldon Bynum
2d ago

They are making themselves targets. When you force yourself or your ways upon others there is resentment.

Law & Crime

Rioter who carried Confederate flag while chasing Black police officer inside U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 gets years in prison

The Delaware man who carried a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot will spend the next three years behind bars. The picture of Kevin Seefried, 53, carrying a Confederate flag over his shoulder as he made his way through the Capitol is one of the most indelible images from that day, when hordes of rioting Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed police and swarmed the building. Angry over Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win and encouraged by Trump’s false statements about voter fraud in the election, the mob breached the Capitol shortly after Congress had started certifying the election results, forcing lawmakers to flee or shelter in place for hours.
DELAWARE STATE
The Oklahoman

'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists

Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
