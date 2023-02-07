Read full article on original website
SB Nation
8 Super Bowl recipes that are affordable, easy to make, and delicious
Super Bowl Sunday is about the three Fs: football, food and fun. The Chiefs and Eagles have the first F covered for us, and SB Nation is here to help with the other two. Are you hosting a party this year? Or heading to someone else’s party? Or are you just planning to put on your sweats, kick up your feet, and enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch with an array of delicious snacks? No matter what your plans are, we’re here to help you plan your menu for Super Bowl Sunday.
Commercial Dispatch
Game day recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party
Well, the time is finally upon us. The Super Bowl will be held this Sunday, and many televisions throughout America will tune in for the game as well as the commercials (at least in my case). What’s just as important as the game is the food served at the parties....
msn.com
I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again
We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Baked BBQ Short Ribs
If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Burger King Puts a Bizarre (But Tasty) New Whopper on a Menu
The fast-food chain also has a take on a popular Wendy's menu hack that takes a popular side dish to a whole new level.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Wendy's Fan-Favorite Frosty Flavor Makes Triumphant Return to the Menu
Frosty lovers, get ready to celebrate.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 frozen pizzas and the winner was one of the cheapest options
As a New Yorker, it’s blasphemous for me to have store-bought frozen pizza in my apartment. There are so many dollar slices within a two-block radius that are not only less expensive, but also more delicious. But not everyone has the luxury of hot, cheesy, greasy, carb-filled goodness at...
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
I made Buffalo wings in a slow cooker for the Super Bowl, and I'll never make them another way again
These easy Buffalo wings are cooked in a slow cooker, but they turn out deliciously crispy when you broil them for just a few minutes.
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party
After announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party. The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
espnquadcities.com
Culver’s Is Messing with A Beloved Menu Item Upsetting Many In Iowa
Think about what goes perfectly with your favorite butter burger. At Culver's, it could be those crispy fries. Or how about those thick-cut onion rings made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices that l the onion's natural sweetness shine?. Don't even get me started with...
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
