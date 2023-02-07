One Lehigh Valley township has a plan to severely restrict warehouse development. Other communities could follow its lead.

The first of two warehouses by Trammell Crow Co. is progressing in this photo on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 ioff Hanoverville Road in Lower Nazareth Township. Trammell Crow has acquired the land that for years held the Dutch Springs water park and scuba diving center with plans to build Lehigh Valley Trade Center II and III on the site. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

With an seemingly endless number of warehouses rising in the Lehigh Valley, any proposal for a new one is bound to bring up heated discussion. In the last year, proposals have been made for the huge structures from Lowhill to Upper Mount Bethel townships and places in between, drawing groups of citizens concerned about increased traffic, pollution and a decline in open land.

Municipal leaders have often indicated their hands are tied when it comes to stopping such development. But one Lehigh Valley township is taking steps that its neighbors are expected to soon follow.

A proposed ordinance in Lower Nazareth Township would ban future construction of warehouses in its light industrial campus zoning district.

The amendment to the township’s zoning ordinance, which could be adopted at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, would “delete Warehousing or Distribution as a permitted by right use within a planned business development” in the zone.

Simply put, those already approved could still be built in those zones, but there will be no more after that. Companies seeking warehouse space in Lower Nazareth in the future would have to look in areas zoned general industrial, which has limited space.

Under state law, municipalities must provide a place for every possible land use, though things like warehouses can be restricted to only one part of a township. But if warehouses are allowed in a zoned area, there’s little township officials can do to stop a proposal — even if neighbors and residents object.

Lower Nazareth supervisors are amending the ordinance “in the best interest of the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Lower Nazareth Township,” the proposed ordinance says.

Township Solicitor Gary Asteak said there is already 8 million square feet of warehouse space approved for Lower Nazareth.

“That means we have our fair share,” Asteak said. “We have enough.”

Asteak said the board hired a consultant “to advise us in connection with proposed zoning ordinance updates. And it became readily apparent that Lower Nazareth has enough.”

Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said Lower Nazareth is the first to move forward among the members of a comprehensive plan put together by the 10-member Nazareth Council of Governments. Upper Nazareth Township and Chapman are expected to soon offer similar zoning changes.

“They’re going ahead and implementing the recommendations that all 10 municipalities that are working toward achieving broader goals of balance across the communities,” Bradley said.

Bradley said all townships and boroughs in the COG have to make the changes individually within two years of adopting the plan.

Other Lehigh Valley townships have sought to control warehouse development through similar zoning changes. Lehigh Township in 2019 removed warehouses as a by-right use in the neighborhood and general commercial zoning districts and limited them only to the industrial zones by conditional use. Lower Macungie Township restricted warehouses to one industrial zone in 2017.

According to Lower Nazareth’s zoning map, areas marked for light industrial include a strip between Country Club Road and Route 33; land near Hecktown and Newburg roads east of 33; the area around the former Dutch Springs park along Hanoverville Road; a patch along Route 248 in the northeast corner of the township; and another strip between Routes 191 and 946 north of the Newburg traffic light.

General industrial areas include already built-up areas along Hanoverville Road near the former Dutch Springs, along Route 248 in the township’s northeast corner, and a narrow strip near Georgetown Road on the border with Upper Nazareth.

The first of three warehouses at the former Dutch Springs site, Lehigh Valley Trade Center II, was completed last year by Dallas developer Trammell Crow Co.

Meanwhile, Lehigh Valley Trade Center III at 4733 Hanoverville Road, is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Nearly 1 million square feet of distribution space is being constructed.

The warehouse campus is also where the quarry lake formerly known as Dutch Springs will remain in operation for recreational divers and first responders under a new name, Lake Hydra.

In its latest report, commercial real estate company CBRE said that Northampton County has 48.2 million square feet of warehouse space with a 5% vacancy rate and 4.7 million square feet under construction. Lehigh County has 64.2 million square feet of warehouse space with a 2.1% vacancy rate and 569,865 square feet under construction.