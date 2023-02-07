Scattered showers today, more intense rain moves in overnight into Wednesday

We are waking up to mild temperatures, near 60 degrees, with developing showers on radar. I am also tracking a cold front that will arrive here before lunchtime. Be sure to grab your jacket and your umbrella.

The rain will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the day, especially by this evening into the overnight. Don't be surprised if you hear a few cracks of thunder as well. Nothing severe is expected.

The rain will slowly come to an end after lunchtime on Wednesday. Average rain totals will range between one and three inches, wth the heaviest falling east of a Sherman to Dallas to Mckinney to Waxahachie line.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

High temperatures will warm a few degrees this morning, low 60s, before falling through the 50s late this morning through the afternoon. A north wind will blow between 10-20 mph. Lows tonight will level off in the upper 30s to low 40s with a north wind 15-25 mph. HIghs on Wednesday will not get out of the 40s,

Sunshine returns Thursday through Sunday, but another cold front will blow through the area on Thursday. Highs will warm to near 60 by lunchtime, but fall into the 40s by evening and down into the 30s by Friday morning. It stays chilly on Friday with ample sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with plenty of sunshine and a slow warm up in forecast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, near 60 with increasing clouds on Sunday. Our next weather maker arrives Monday with rain returning to north Texas.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; High: 74; Low: 47

*Today’s Averages: High: 59; Low: 38

*Record high: 838(1932); Record low: 7 (1933)

*February Rain: 0.69"; Surplus: 0.22"

*2023 rain: 2.07"; Deficit: 0.93"

*Sunrise: 7:19am; Sunset: 6:05pm

Today: Cloudy, breezy, turning colder by lunchtime. Rain picks up through the day, especially after dinnertime (0.25"). High: Low 60s, falling through the 50s through the day. Wind: Shifting NNW 10-20, G25 mph.

Tonight: CLoudy, windy and chilly. Widespread chilly rain, some thunder possible, nothing severe (1.00" to 2.00"). Low: 38-45. Wind: North 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy and chilly. Rain tapers off by afternoon (0.25"-1.00"). High: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, windy, turning colder by afternoon. High: Near 60.

Friday: Sunny, windy and chilly. High: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and a tad warmer. High: Near 60.

Monday: Rain chances return. High: Low to mid 60s.

