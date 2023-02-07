ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scattered showers today, more intense rain moves in overnight into Wednesday

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vBdC_0kf3qCSI00

We are waking up to mild temperatures, near 60 degrees, with developing showers on radar. I am also tracking a cold front that will arrive here before lunchtime. Be sure to grab your jacket and your umbrella.

The rain will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the day, especially by this evening into the overnight. Don't be surprised if you hear a few cracks of thunder as well. Nothing severe is expected.

The rain will slowly come to an end after lunchtime on Wednesday. Average rain totals will range between one and three inches, wth the heaviest falling east of a Sherman to Dallas to Mckinney to Waxahachie line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeaWO_0kf3qCSI00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

High temperatures will warm a few degrees this morning, low 60s, before falling through the 50s late this morning through the afternoon. A north wind will blow between 10-20 mph. Lows tonight will level off in the upper 30s to low 40s with a north wind 15-25 mph. HIghs on Wednesday will not get out of the 40s,

Sunshine returns Thursday through Sunday, but another cold front will blow through the area on Thursday. Highs will warm to near 60 by lunchtime, but fall into the 40s by evening and down into the 30s by Friday morning. It stays chilly on Friday with ample sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

The weekend looks nice with plenty of sunshine and a slow warm up in forecast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, near 60 with increasing clouds on Sunday. Our next weather maker arrives Monday with rain returning to north Texas.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; High: 74; Low: 47
*Today’s Averages: High: 59; Low: 38
*Record high: 838(1932); Record low: 7 (1933)

*February Rain: 0.69"; Surplus: 0.22"
*2023 rain: 2.07"; Deficit: 0.93"
*Sunrise: 7:19am; Sunset: 6:05pm

Today: Cloudy, breezy, turning colder by lunchtime. Rain picks up through the day, especially after dinnertime (0.25"). High: Low 60s, falling through the 50s through the day. Wind: Shifting NNW 10-20, G25 mph.

Tonight: CLoudy, windy and chilly. Widespread chilly rain, some thunder possible, nothing severe (1.00" to 2.00"). Low: 38-45. Wind: North 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy and chilly. Rain tapers off by afternoon (0.25"-1.00"). High: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, windy, turning colder by afternoon. High: Near 60.

Friday: Sunny, windy and chilly. High: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cool. High: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and a tad warmer. High: Near 60.

Monday: Rain chances return. High: Low to mid 60s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: a Texas sized cold front

Don’t forget the umbrella and a jacket this morning as a cold front moves through. Keep the umbrella at least until Wednesday afternoon. Heading into the weekend, sunshine continues with breezy winds and temperatures into the mid 60’s with rain chances into next week. FORECAST DETAILS. Today: Thanks...
TEXAS STATE
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon. Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms. After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear...
TEXAS STATE
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
brproud.com

This Week in Weather (February 5, 2023)

Trending warmer before a mid-week cold front arrives; Chilly for weekend parades. It was a beautiful weekend in Southeast Louisiana! We hope you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine!. As we head into the first full week of February, our weather pattern will begin to change. Yes,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
COLORADO STATE
wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
US105

Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?

Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
Kait 8

Highways shut down due to flooding

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy