Trial begins for White Settlement man accused of murdering roommate in 2019

The trial is underway for a Tarrant County man accused of murdering his room-mate in 2019 and then waiting two days to call 9-1-1.

Jeffrey Cory is on trial for the shooting death of Erik Fernandez at their White Settlement apartment. Police say the day after the shooting, Cory went to work as if everything was fine. Police records show he did not call 9-1-1 until the night of the second day, claiming he found the body in Fernandez's bedroom.

Jury selection was completed Monday and then the jury heard opening statements. More testimony is scheduled today.

