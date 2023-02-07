Read full article on original website
The Incredible Truck Stop In Maine With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
There is a little truck stop near Bangor that might not seem like much if you just pass it by, but Dysart’s in Maine is a famous diner warranting attention. With breakfast always on the menu, pies that have been counted as some of the best in the state, and 24-hour service, word has traveled quickly about this diner. Make it a brief stop on your route or make it your destination, but either way, this is one diner you do not want to miss.
Foo Fighters Are Coming To Orono! Well … Sort Of
This may be the closest to a Foos show that we get in 2023. In 2022, Foo Fighters canceled several tour dates including the July 27 show in Bangor, at Maine Savings Amphitheater, following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday while the band was playing dates in South America.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Brewer Wants To Pick Your Brain & Possibly Reward You For It
The fine folks with the City of Brewer want to pick your brain: they want to know what kind of businesses you enjoy having in the area, and what you'd like to see come to town. They've got a survey up on the City of Brewer website. According to D’arcy...
Bangor Parks & Rec Offers Parents A Kid-Free Date Night Friday
With Valentine's Day fast approaching and falling on a Tuesday this year, there's no doubt many will be looking to take advantage of the weekend to do a little celebrating. The folks at the Bangor Parks and Rec Department are aware of just how tricky fitting a date night into a schedule can be for most parents, so they've organized a special "Valentine's Parent Night Out" for this coming Friday night.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign
Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
Big Time Rush Coming to Bangor; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When Big Time Rush comes to Bangor on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we want to give our loyal listeners free tickets to the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. But, since you listen to Z107.3, you can win them before you can buy them. Just enter below.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
Reward for missing Maine man who left psychiatric center last year is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June 2022, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s...
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Z My Valentine: Win a Sweet Prize Package for Your Sweetheart
Valentine's Day is coming right up, and we're going to hook up one lucky listener with a romantic experience in this year's Z My Valentine contest. You have until Sunday, Feb. 12 to enter below for some great prizes from our generous sponsors. Here's what you could win. Marilyn Monroe.
UPDATE: Missing Bangor woman found
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department says a woman missing since Friday has been found and is safe. 28-year old Lorna Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Friday, February 3rd when she was discharged from Northern Light Easter Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her family had not heard from...
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
