KTVL
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
KTVL
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
KTVL
California tribes unite at the state capitol for first ever MMIP day of action
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Efforts are rising across the state to combat the missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP) crisis, as tribal leaders push for two bills that they say, will help combat it. On Feb. 7, the Yurok Tribe and hundreds of tribal community members from across California gathered...
KTVL
New harm reduction bill tackles Oregon's overdose crisis
SALEM, Ore. — A new bill is being born from a key phrase as lawmakers try to tackle Oregon's overdose crisis. "The key [phrase] here is harm reduction, harm reduction, harm reduction," said Rep. Lisa Reynolds, the Democrat representative of House District 34 in the Oregon State Legislature. Harm...
KTVL
All carrot, no stick? Recovery advocates split on drug-use intervention after Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon law enforcement agencies are writing far fewer citations for drug possession under Measure 110 relative to the number of people arrested for simple drug possession before the law took effect, a KATU News Investigation has found. Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020; the landmark...
KTVL
Oregon schools to receive over $70-million from the Common School Fund in 2023
Oregon's State Land Board announced Tuesday that the state's K-12 public schools will receive $72.2-million from the Common School Fund in 2023; the highest ever distributed for the fund. According to the State Land Board 2023 distribution is $8-million more than the 2022 distribution ($64.2-million) and over $12-million more than...
KTVL
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
KTVL
New Hampshire bill aims to ban gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools
CONCORD, N.H. (CITC) — A bill looking to restrict all multiple-stall public school bathrooms to single-sex use is sparking division in New Hampshire. House Bill 104, sponsored by Republican State Representative Michael Moffett, aims to bar any gender-neutral facilities from elementary, middle and high schools throughout New Hampshire. It is one of the multiple pieces of state legislation focusing on gender identity in educational settings this year.
KTVL
Mt Shasta Ski Park offers free marriage and vow renewal services on Valentine's day
REDDING, Calif. — In honor of Valentine’s Day, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the top of Douglas lift at the Black Diamond Grill Mt. Shasta Ski Park will be offering free marriage and vow renewal services. According to park officials, the weddings will be performed on...
KTVL
2 men rescued, crews searching for 3rd man after crabbing boat sinks near Willapa Bay
Two men were rescued and a third man is still missing after their crabbing boat sank near Willapa Bay Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the two men from their life raft by helicopter after the MV Ethel May, a 46-foot crabbing boat, sank around 7:30 p.m. The two men told rescue crews that a third crewmember was missing.
