West Virginia State

WTRF

Wind Advisory outlined for Ohio and West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in a Wind Advisory. The advisory runs from 11 AM Thursday until 7 AM Friday. Winds are expected to increase for the afternoon hours on Thursday and stay...
OHIO STATE
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen

The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

New snow tubing location in West Virginia

Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023

West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. ​​Brandywine Lake...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
ridgeviewnews.com

Maple Days 2023 Are Set

Maple Days 2023 will be on February 18, 2023 and March 18, 2023. Go to https://wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to get started!. The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other. Most of our farms focus on maple syrup and related products. However, some are exploring other tree syrups such as sycamore and walnut. Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment, and other experiences. Additionally, they share information with farmers who are interested in starting sugar-houses.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]

