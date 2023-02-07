Maple Days 2023 will be on February 18, 2023 and March 18, 2023. Go to https://wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to get started!. The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other. Most of our farms focus on maple syrup and related products. However, some are exploring other tree syrups such as sycamore and walnut. Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment, and other experiences. Additionally, they share information with farmers who are interested in starting sugar-houses.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO