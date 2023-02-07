Read full article on original website
Related
Wind Advisories Thursday for north central West Virginia, but with warmer weather
For the most part in February we have been enjoying spring-like weather so far. This week certainly has not been an exception. We have some of the warmest temperatures of the week on the way Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but there could be some active weather attached to it.
Strong winds for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Thursday
(WOWK) — Thursday look to be a day of wild weather with strong winds, and rounds of showers as temperatures soar some 20 degrees above normal in some areas. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 – 40 miles per hour in the first half of the day. That kind of wind can bring […]
WTRF
Wind Advisory outlined for Ohio and West Virginia
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has outlined the Northern Panhandle, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania in a Wind Advisory. The advisory runs from 11 AM Thursday until 7 AM Friday. Winds are expected to increase for the afternoon hours on Thursday and stay...
woay.com
Southern West Virginia Forecast: Near Record Warmth To Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple of rapid weather changes are in the cards this week. High pressure will ensure a beautiful pattern continues through Tuesday. A warm front could trigger a few sprinkles on Wednesday but clouds will be more prominent. A warm front pushing through early Thursday will...
OnlyInYourState
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen
The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
wvexplorer.com
Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities
GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
dcnewsnow.com
New snow tubing location in West Virginia
Cold start, 50s this afternoon, even warmer tomorrow. Meteorologist Jackie Layer has your Tuesday morning weather update for DC and the rest of the DMV. D.C. Fire and EMS has removed two women from a burning building in critical condition. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on...
The origin story of West Virginia’s Golden Horseshoe they don’t teach you in middle school
You may remember the Golden Horseshoe test, but not everyone knows about the expedition that gave it its name.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Brandywine Lake...
wchstv.com
Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
ridgeviewnews.com
Maple Days 2023 Are Set
Maple Days 2023 will be on February 18, 2023 and March 18, 2023. Go to https://wvmspa.org/mountain-state-maple-days/ to get started!. The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association helps West Virginia farmers connect with each other. Most of our farms focus on maple syrup and related products. However, some are exploring other tree syrups such as sycamore and walnut. Association members help each other with tips about tapping trees, where to get good equipment, and other experiences. Additionally, they share information with farmers who are interested in starting sugar-houses.
Applications for ‘West Virginia Make It Shine Spring Cleanup’ now available
Applications are now available for those who want to do their part to make West Virginia a cleaner place.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide
Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative. Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s […]
Gov. Justice announces 2023 lifetime license giveaway winners
Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced the winners of the 2023 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway on Wednesday.
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in West Virginia?
Drivers in West Virginia might be wondering if they can face repercussions for not removing snow on their cars before they hit the road.
Comments / 1